Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album

24 February 2020, 12:59 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 13:02

Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way
Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way. Picture: PA

Shawn Mendes shared a video with fans, explaining he has been absent from Instagram so he can focus on his new music.

Shawn Mendes has broken his social media silence to explain to fans why he’s been staying away from Instagram lately.

In a video, which he shared on his story, he said: “What’s up guys, I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately but I just wanna say that I love and I miss you so much [sic].

“I’m making another album, so yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

Fans were freaking out about getting a fourth album from the ‘In My Blood’ singer, with one person writing: "Ik I already knew he was making one but him just saying it and confirming it like that has me SHOOOK [sic]."

"IM SO EXCITED!!!! MENDES ARMY WE ARE GONNA HAVE A NEW ALBUM,” added another.

A third penned: "SM4 is coming, I repeat, SHAWN MENDES‘S FOURTH ALBUM IS F**KING COMING AND I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT AT ALL AAAAAAAAAAAAAA [sic].”

The 21-year-old star wrapped up his self-titled world tour in December, after a whopping 105 shows.

He’s been taking some well-deserved time for himself to relax and has been hanging out with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, in London recently.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for seven months
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been dating for seven months. Picture: PA

The pair were even spotted in Berkshire spending their very first Valentine’s Day together, whilst Camila is shooting her first movie, the Cinderella remake.

Fans are happy that the couple are finally spending some quality time together with their busy schedules.

One tweeted: “I love how shawn’s went to london just to be with her and support her. he’s literally the best boyfriend out there. camila and shawn really won with having each other [sic].”

"Shawn and Camila spotted together in London February 14. Such a happy babies I'm so happy for them,” added another.

