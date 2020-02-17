The Romantic Way Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spent Their First Valentine’s Day

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their first romantic holiday together. Picture: PA/Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been an item since July and spent their first Valentine’s Day together in the UK.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken their relationship to another level of adorable after spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

The couple were spotted having a date night at The Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire, which is owned by celeb chef, Heston Blumenthal.

Camila wore a stunning blue dress whilst the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ hitmaker looked dapper in all black.

The lovebirds have kept a low profile lately and avoided social media posts during the romantic holiday, but fans were happy to see them spending time together over the weekend!

Shawn Mendes celebrated his first Valentine's Day with Camila Cabello. Picture: Twitter

One Shawmila Stan tweeted: "Camila & shawn looking happy & healthy while enjoying their first valentine’s day together, truly nothing better than that.”

"Shawn took Camila out on a date for Valentine’s Day. Shawn took Camila out to one of the nicest restaurants in London on a date. Because she’s his girlfriend. Pls, NOBODY touch me,” added another.

If that wasn’t cute enough, the 21-year-old 'Stitches’ singer was spotted buying flowers and chocolates for his girlfriend, before their evening together.

He handpicked a bouquet of roses in North London and popped into Rococo chocolates in St Johns Wood, to get some last-minute gifts for the 'Señorita’ hitmaker.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's fans were happy to see the lovebirds spending the holiday together. Picture: Twitter

The pair have been good friends for years and started officially dating on July 4 last year, as Shawn revealed in a fan Q&A during his world tour.

Now that his self-titled tour is over, he’s been in London supporting his bae whilst she’s in the UK shooting her first movie, the Cinderella remake.

Fans were excited about the couple finally being reunited after having busy schedules, with one penning: "Can you believe that shawn mendes and camila cabello just went out on a date on valentine’s day after 7 months of dating, while she is in london shooting her first movie and he’s there after his world tour just supporting her and resting? [sic]."

