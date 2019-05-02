Shawn Mendes Announces Brand New Song, 'If I Can't Have You'

Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

The 'Stitches' singer teased the release of his thirteenth solo single, 'If I Can't Have You' on social media, announcing its release date.

Shawn Mendes announced he's dropping his latest song, 'If I Can't Have You', on Friday, 3 May 2019.

Along with the single's name, the 20-year-old shared the artwork to his followers on Twitter and Instagram, which shows a colourful, dreamy silhouette of his head.

While it's available to stream and download on Friday, Shawn's Army can pre-order limited edition cassettes, vinyls and CDs of 'If I Can't Have You' now. There are also different voice memos on each of the pre-orders.

The day after the release of 'If I Can't Have You', Shawn is set to appear on Saturday Night Live - which is to be hosted by Adam Sandler - as the musical guest.

The 'Treat You Better' singer's manager hinted that there will be "serious surprises" during Shawn's appearance on SNL, which many believe could be the debut live performance of 'If I Can't Have You', while others believe he could be performing 'ME!' with Taylor Swift.

