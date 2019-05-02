Shawn Mendes Announces Brand New Song, 'If I Can't Have You'

2 May 2019, 10:17

Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May
Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

The 'Stitches' singer teased the release of his thirteenth solo single, 'If I Can't Have You' on social media, announcing its release date.

Shawn Mendes announced he's dropping his latest song, 'If I Can't Have You', on Friday, 3 May 2019.

Along with the single's name, the 20-year-old shared the artwork to his followers on Twitter and Instagram, which shows a colourful, dreamy silhouette of his head.

> WATCH: This Shawn Mendes Trend Sees Fans Flicking Him In 'Stitches' Music Video

While it's available to stream and download on Friday, Shawn's Army can pre-order limited edition cassettes, vinyls and CDs of 'If I Can't Have You' now. There are also different voice memos on each of the pre-orders.

The day after the release of 'If I Can't Have You', Shawn is set to appear on Saturday Night Live - which is to be hosted by Adam Sandler - as the musical guest.

View this post on Instagram

‪#IfICantHaveYou May 3rd www.canthaveyou.com‬

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

The 'Treat You Better' singer's manager hinted that there will be "serious surprises" during Shawn's appearance on SNL, which many believe could be the debut live performance of 'If I Can't Have You', while others believe he could be performing 'ME!' with Taylor Swift.

> Tune In To Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp To Hear 'If I Can't Have You'

