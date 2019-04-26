Shawn Mendes' Manager Promises "Serious Surprises" For His Upcoming SNL Appearance

26 April 2019, 10:24

Shawn Mendes has apparently planned surprises for his appearance on Saturday Night Live
Shawn Mendes has apparently planned surprises for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Shawn Mendes' manager, Andrew Gertler, teased a few "serious surprises" during Shawn's appearance on Saturday Night Live on 4 May.

Shawn Mendes is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 4 May 2019, which is to be hosted comedian Adam Sandler.

The 'Stitches' singer's manager, Andrew Gertler, teased his appearance on Instagram, saying "Just about 1 week until this and some serious surprises".

>

Andrew's 341k Instagram followers were quick to question what these "surprises" could be, with some wondering if Shawn was releasing new music.

Others, however, were curious as to whether or not Shawn would be appearing in sketches, like many other musical guests have done in the past - including Ariana Grande and Donald Glover.

A few of Shawn's fans have guessed that he will be bringing out Taylor Swift to join him during the televised show, after she recently released 'ME!' with Brendon Urie.

>

While nothing has been confirmed, we can assure you we'll be watching to see what these "serious surprises" will consist of.

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes confirms a second Calvin Klein ad campaign

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Confirms He's Doing A Second Calvin Klein Shoot Soon
Shawn Mendes discussed his ice hockey challenge against Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Trash-Talks Justin Bieber's Ice-Skating Skills
Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift have remained close friends

Shawn Mendes Honours Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Letter On How She’s Inspired Him

News

Shawn Mendes has responded to Justin Bieber's hockey challenge

Shawn Mendes Has Finally Responded To Justin Bieber's Hockey Challenge
Shawn Mendes's work out routine revealed as he heads on world tour

Shawn Mendes's Gym & Work Out Routine To Get Him Calvin Klein Ready Revealed

Hot On Capital

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 'confirm' relationship

Stacey Dooley 'Confirms' Relationship With Strictly's Kevin Clifton On Instagram

TV & Film

Stormzy reviewed raps Adele, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

WATCH: Stormzy Rates Adele's, Justin Bieber's And Dolly Parton's Raps
Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Is Back!

Capital's Summertime Ball Is Back But There's A Huge Twist To The Line-up Reveal...

News

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for 'ME!'

Taylor Swift Destroys Her Old Snake Era In 'ME!' Music Video

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account

Lewis Capaldi Net Worth: Singer’s Fortune Unveiled After He Reveals How Much He Really Has In His Bank