Shawn Mendes' Manager Promises "Serious Surprises" For His Upcoming SNL Appearance

Shawn Mendes has apparently planned surprises for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Shawn Mendes' manager, Andrew Gertler, teased a few "serious surprises" during Shawn's appearance on Saturday Night Live on 4 May.

Shawn Mendes is set to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on 4 May 2019, which is to be hosted comedian Adam Sandler.

The 'Stitches' singer's manager, Andrew Gertler, teased his appearance on Instagram, saying "Just about 1 week until this and some serious surprises".

Andrew's 341k Instagram followers were quick to question what these "surprises" could be, with some wondering if Shawn was releasing new music.

Others, however, were curious as to whether or not Shawn would be appearing in sketches, like many other musical guests have done in the past - including Ariana Grande and Donald Glover.

A few of Shawn's fans have guessed that he will be bringing out Taylor Swift to join him during the televised show, after she recently released 'ME!' with Brendon Urie.

While nothing has been confirmed, we can assure you we'll be watching to see what these "serious surprises" will consist of.