Taylor Swift Destroys Her Old Snake Era In 'ME!' Music Video

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for 'ME!' - her collaboration with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie - and it sees the 'Shake It Off' singer's new era being born.

Taylor Swift has had many eras; none more iconic than her 'Reputation' one, which saw her wielding a diamond-encrusted snake microphone wherever she performed.

However, after the pop star dropped her music video for 'ME!', it looks as if there's a new, more butterfly-friendly era in town.

After several fan theories surfaced believing Taylor was debuting new music, she finally dropped her collaboration with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Taylor recently said in an interview that "'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it".

The music video encourages the idea that the 'Bad Blood' sensation is welcoming a new era, as - much like her Instagram aesthetic - the video has a rainbow feel to it, and even sees a snake bursting into a flurry of butterflies.

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie - 'ME!' lyrics:

[Intro: Taylor Swift]

I promise that you'll never find another like me

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

I know that I'm a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you're the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there's a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble's gonna follow where I go

(And there's a lot of cool chicks out there)

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you'll never find another like

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm the only one of me

Baby, that's the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

[Verse 2: Brendon Urie & Taylor Swift]

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there's a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there's a lot of lame guys out there)

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie]

'Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin' in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you'll never find another like

[Chorus: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

[Bridge: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Both]

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you'll never find another like me

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

And you can't spell "awesome" without "me"

I promise that you'll never find another like

[Chorus: Both, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e (Yeah), ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (And I want ya, baby)

I'm the only one of me (I'm the only one of me)

Baby, that's the fun of me (Baby, that's the fun of me)

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

You're the only one of you (Oh)

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me

[Outro: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Both]

Girl, there ain't no I in "team"

But you know there is a "me"

I'm the only one of me (Oh-oh)

Baby, that's the fun of me

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

You can't spell "awesome" without "me"

You're the only one of you

Baby, that's the fun of you

And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me