Is Taylor Swift’s Pink Hair Part Of Her New Chapter? Fans Are Convinced It's Another TS7 Clue

24 April 2019, 16:38

Taylor Swift has dip-dyed her hair a pastel shade of pink
Taylor Swift has dip-dyed her hair a pastel shade of pink. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift was spotted out and about with pink dip-dyed hair on April 22, and fans are convinced it’s a sign of her new chapter.

Taylor Swift has been dropping plenty of clues about what we can expect from her on 26th April – when she’s expected to drop new music – and we reckon the touch of pink in her blonde locks are just another part of it.

Weeks after adding the subtle shade to her tresses at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Taylor stepped out in New York fully flaunting her new style, and she appeared to be dressed in new merchandise too – another clue that her seventh album is coming soon.

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift's Instagram is full of pink and pastel shades
Taylor Swift's Instagram is full of pink and pastel shades. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Wearing a white long-sleeved top with two large flowers on the front, Tay Tay teamed her statement piece with brightly coloured shorts – but that didn’t distract fans from the fact her name is embroidered on one of the arms.

Her pink hair also matches the new theme of her Instagram account, where she has been posting pictures of pretty flowers and pastel colours.

View this post on Instagram

It’s TIME. #time100

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

At the TIME 100 Gala Taylor epitomised all the hints she’s dropped on social media when she arrived in a mesmerising strapless gown by J. Mendel. The bespoke, pale pink number featured a yellow panel on either side of the skirt and huge elegant balloon sleeves.

And fans can’t get over the constant pink theme, with most adamant it’s all part of the “new chapter” she’s long been referencing.

After captioning every Instagram post with “4.26”, one theory suggests this is the length of ‘The Story Of Us’ from her 2010 album ‘Speak Now’ in which she says “next chapter”.

Because of this, Swifties are convinced TS7 will be based around her romance and relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

