Taylor Swift Keeps Hinting About The Theme Of Her Next Album

Taylor Swift's new album could be butterfly themed. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift appears to have dropped yet another hint about her plans for new music, suggesting the theme of her next album will be butterflies.

Taylor Swift sent fans’ excitement into overdrive last month when she appeared to begin a ‘countdown’ on her Instagram account, with many people assuming she was on the verge of dropping some new music.

However, Taylor’s ‘countdown’ abruptly ended when she began to share the stunning photos from her Elle cover shoot – and ever since she’s been frequently referencing butterflies, so now Swifties are convinced this will be the theme for her next album.

Taylor Swift Likes Post Branding Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ Music Video ‘Revenge Porn’

Taylor Swift has been posting a lot about butterflies recently. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift fans are keeping a close eye on her Instagram. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Alongside a recent Instagram upload of herself, Taylor wrote in the caption: “Due to the butterfly migration in Southern California maybe I’ll just stay outside until I head indoors for @iheartradio awards,” alongside a butterfly emoji.

She then shared a picture of herself on a tennis court with a sun leak filter over the top and just one butterfly emoji in the caption.

Taylor only fuelled the speculation when she attended the iHeart Radio Awards in a stunning glitzy playsuit which she teamed with a pair of sky scraper high Sophia Webster heels – which of course had huge butterflies on the back.

But the ‘Gorgeous’ singer has promised she’ll let us know when she’s got new music on the way, saying at the iHeart Radio Awards: “I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News