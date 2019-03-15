Taylor Swift Likes Post Branding Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ Music Video ‘Revenge Porn’

Taylor Swift liked a post branding Kanye West's 'Famous' music video 'revenge porn'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s long-running feud with Kanye West has taken another turn, after the singer made it clear she thinks his ‘Famous’ music video is ‘revenge porn’.

Taylor Swift has liked a post on Instagram branding the music video Kanye West made for his 2016 hit ‘Famous’ “celebrating of sexual assaulters”.

The controversial video which re-ignited their feud featured a naked wax work of Taylor without her consent, which only fuelled the fire after the lyrics to the song included: “I feel me and Taylor might still have sex… Why? I made that b***h famous.”

Taylor Swift liked an Instagram post branding Kanye's music video 'revenge porn'. Picture: Instagram

But on Instagram Taylor has hinted at her feelings on the video, liking a post which read: “The ‘Famous’ music video was straight up revenge porn. Not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. It was disgusting and he doesn’t get enough c**p for it.”

The post was alongside a screenshot of a Twitter thread titled, “Unpopular opinion: Kanye edition.”

It comes after Taylor spoke about being “bullied” by Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian, as she wrote in a column for Elle magazine that she “felt her lowest” amid “an online hate campaign” – but didn’t refer to Kim by name.

In 2016, Kim branded Taylor a “snake” after the 'Reputation' singer expressed her offence at being called “that b***h” in Kanye’s song Famous.

But Taylor hit back by including a 63-foot inflatable snake named Karyn in her Reputation tour.

