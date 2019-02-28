Taylor Swift 2019: All The Major Clues Taylor Is Dropping Her New Album Soon

Taylor Swift has been dropping hints about her new album. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift has fans convinced a new album is on the way, thanks to the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s series of cryptic hints on Instagram and Twitter.

Taylor Swift has been dropping so many clues about her plans for 2019, with her new album 'TS7' thought to be on the horizon.

The pop star’s Instagram has been of particular interest recently, with her loyal followers adamant her latest posts are a countdown to the release of new music.

Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Taylor has remained tight-lipped over the news, but has done little to dispel fans’ hopes.

So we’ve had a closer look, and here are all the signs Taylor is dropping new music soon…

Taylor Swift’s Instagram

The most obvious of signs came from Taylor’s Instagram account, as it appeared the 29 year old was displaying some sort of countdown on her profile.

The first of the series of clues came in a post showing seven palm trees – which could also be representative of the fact her new album will be her seventh – while the next showed her sitting on a curved staircase, six steps up.

Fans think Taylor Swift's pictures are a countdown to her new album. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She then posted a photo of herself taken from behind a fence, where there were five square holes in the panel.

However, the countdown appeared to end there as the picture after that was one of her cat Olivia sat on its hind legs – fans have since claimed her cat is part of the countdown as she is four years old.

This picture of Taylor Swift had fans convinced her album was five days away from release. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift 'forgot' to post a cryptic image for day four. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor’s Best Friend’s Instagram

Taylor’s pal, actress Iris Apatow, fuelled the speculation with her equally mysterious social media posts.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Iris also posted seven palm trees, adding the emojis to a selfie on Instagram Stories.

She also cryptically wrote: “It’s okay that Taylor FOURgot to post but hopefully she will THREEmember tomorrow.”

but taylor's friend said this pic.twitter.com/oIZyZ8nQYC — 🌴dumb and ugly🌴 (@JUDIMITRI13) February 27, 2019

Website Update

Fans were also quick to spot the font on Taylor’s website was changed, meaning the site will likely soon receive an even bigger makeover to coincide with T7’s release.

> Download Our App To Stay Up To Date With All The Latest Taylor Swift News