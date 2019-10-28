Shawn Mendes Reveals When He & Camila Cabello Became An Official Couple

Shawn Mendes reveals when he and Camila Cabello became official. Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has revealed the day that he and 'Señorita' collaborator, Camila Cabello, made their relationship official!

Shawn Mendes has provided some crucial new details about his and Camila Cabello's relationship, revealing during a fan Q&A in Adelaide, Australia, that they became an official couple on July 4th, one of the first times they were spotted together as a couple!

Having been reluctant to answer questions about his relationship with the 'Liar' singer at first, Shawn has become more open with their romance lately, and replied to a fan who asked:

"I know there have been rumours of you and Camila being together for a while, but how long have you actually been dating for?"

The 21-year-old said: "We haven’t been dating for that long. We have been dating since July 4th officially."

The footage was posted to Twitter, along with a very excited fan's caption that read: "shawn said that him and camila became official on july 4th .... on THIS iconic day I AM NOT OKAY ."

shawn said that him and camila became official on july 4th .... on THIS iconic day I AM NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/7XL3RrdG1E — 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐞 (@romantickarlas) October 26, 2019

The pair were snapped together at a swanky 4th of July party at celeb hangout Bootsy Bellows in LA, both dressed in white, where they took themselves off to take in the view, with it being one of the first times they were spotted at an event as a couple.

Now, fans are freaking out all over again knowing this was the very day they made their romance official!

Needless to say, they're getting slightly ahead of themselves thanks to Shawn's revelations, but we're right there with them.

One fan wrote: "imagine shawn and camila releasing a collab called "4th of july" on their anniversary day next year... that would set the world on fire for sure."

imagine shawn and camila releasing a collab called "4th of july" on their anniversary day next year😳 that would set the world on fire for sure — bella (@cantmyblood) October 26, 2019

Other are now finding brand new meaning in in the US independence day celebration, with another writing, "july 4th...a national holiday... the day shawn and camila finally got together."

july 4th. a national holiday. the day shawn and camila finally got together. — emily (@cabeIIoescape) October 26, 2019

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Shawn politely shut down a fan's question about Camila, telling them 'a relationship is built by two persons and I prefer not to talk about it, as Camila isn’t here', but it seems the pair have relaxed their no talking policy.

When Camila dropped by Capital recently, she told Roman, Vick & Sonny how happy she is with the 'In My Blood' singer, so we guess its only fair he's allowed to chat to his fans about her too!

