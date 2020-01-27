Grammys 2020: Why Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Walked The Red Carpet Separately

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the red carpet separately at The Grammys 2020. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sparked a brief moment of concern at The Grammys 2020, after opting to walk the red carpet separately.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together for over six months and walked multiple red carpets at showbiz events within the past year, so when they strutted into The Grammys separately fans were sent into meltdown, rushing to Twitter to source a photo of the couple together to ease all concerns.

However, Camila brought her dad as her plus one to the event, walking the red carpet with her father before later dedicating her song ‘First Man’ to him as he teared up in the front row.

GRAMMYs 2020: Nick Jonas' Teeth Stole The Show At This Year's Awards Ceremony

While Shawn and Camila were sat together, there aren’t yet any of pictures of them from within the Staples Centre in LA.

Camila Cabello dedicated her song 'First Man' to her father. Picture: Getty

Hours after the award ceremony, Shawn and Camila proved they’re still very much together as they partied with Lewis Capaldi at Universal’s after party. The trio were filmed belting out ‘Steal My Girl’ to Niall Horan as they all danced on top of the bar, with Shawn and Camila looking especially cosy as they sang to one another.

The pop star couple were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Señorita’ and the ‘Liar’ songstress promised she and her beau would walk on stage in their underwear to accept the award if they won – unfortunately they missed out to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, who scooped the gong for ‘Old Town Road’.

Camila looked sensational as she took to the red carpet, wearing a black, strapless ballgown adorned with sparkling embellishments and a diamond choker necklace to match.

The bodice of Camila’s dress was a lattice design, while her full lace skirt behind her was tied around her waist.

She also sang a cover of Fame’s ‘I Sing The Body Electric’ alongside a host of other stars including Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Clark Jr and Common.

Meanwhile, Shawn looked as dapper as always at the event, rocking a burgundy Louis Vuitton three-piece suit with his shirt buttoned down in keeping with his trademark style.

Camila Cabello sings to her father at The Grammys. Picture: Getty

Shawn, Camila, Levis Capaldi i Niall Horan na After Party! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0bljsiGmVZ — Shawn Mendes Poland Media (@shawnpol_media) January 27, 2020

Despite spending the latter part of the evening together, fans were disappointed they haven’t seen their fave showbiz couple in weeks.

One person tweeted: “On one hand, it's sweet that once again Shawn made sure to not take attention away from Camila and make the night all about her but on the other hand we haven't seen them properly in weeks and god dammit I miss them and wanted content of them tonight.”

Another pointed out: “The way Shawn and Camila are so smart. She performed did what she had to do but DID NOT Let the Grammys capitalise on their relationship or use their clout to promote the show. They didn’t sit in their seats once and I love that.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News