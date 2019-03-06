Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Tickets And Rumoured Setlist
6 March 2019, 15:52 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 15:56
The 'Stitches' star is about to kick off his 2019 tour and fans CANNOT wait!
Ahead of the first show, we reveal everything you need to know...
Shawn Mendes 2019 tour dates
Shawn Mendes announced his 2019 tour back in December last year.
The 'In My Blood' singer is kicking off in Amsterdam, playing at the Ziggo Dome.
He's then touring other European countries - including France, Germany and Norway - before stopping in the UK.
The full UK & Ireland dates are:
Glasgow's SSE Hydro - 6th April
Manchester Arena - 7th April
Birmingham Arena - 9th April
Leeds' First Direct Arena - 10th April
Dublin's 3Arena - 13th & 14th April
London's O2 Arena - 16th, 17th & 19th April
Shawn is then continuing his tour in the US, Australia and South America, before concluding in Mexico City on 21st December, 2019.
Can you still get tickets?
The short answer is yes, you can still buy tickets to Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour.
The following venues have low to limited availability:
Manchester Arena
Leeds' First Direct Arena
London's O2
Dublin's 3Arena
So, if you want to see Shawn perform live this year, it's advisable to bag yourself a ticket sooner rather than later!
What's the rumoured setlist?
The setlist is still under wraps for now, but it is rumoured that Shawn will start with Lost in Japan, then move on to There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.