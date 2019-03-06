Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Tickets And Rumoured Setlist

6 March 2019, 15:52 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 15:56

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour
Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour. Picture: Getty

The 'Stitches' star is about to kick off his 2019 tour and fans CANNOT wait!

Ahead of the first show, we reveal everything you need to know...

Shawn Mendes Tour: Singer Asks Fans Not To Wait Outside His Hotel After 9pm

Shawn Mendes 2019 tour dates

Shawn Mendes announced his 2019 tour back in December last year.

The 'In My Blood' singer is kicking off in Amsterdam, playing at the Ziggo Dome.

He's then touring other European countries - including France, Germany and Norway - before stopping in the UK.

The full UK & Ireland dates are:

Glasgow's SSE Hydro - 6th April

Manchester Arena - 7th April

Birmingham Arena - 9th April

Leeds' First Direct Arena - 10th April

Dublin's 3Arena - 13th & 14th April

London's O2 Arena - 16th, 17th & 19th April

Shawn is then continuing his tour in the US, Australia and South America, before concluding in Mexico City on 21st December, 2019.

Shawn's highly-anticipated tour kicks off in April and ends in December 2019
Shawn's highly-anticipated tour kicks off in April and ends in December 2019. Picture: Getty

Can you still get tickets?

The short answer is yes, you can still buy tickets to Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour.

The following venues have low to limited availability:

Manchester Arena

Leeds' First Direct Arena

London's O2

Dublin's 3Arena

So, if you want to see Shawn perform live this year, it's advisable to bag yourself a ticket sooner rather than later!

What's the rumoured setlist?

The setlist is still under wraps for now, but it is rumoured that Shawn will start with Lost in Japan, then move on to There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.

