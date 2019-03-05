Shawn Mendes Tour: Singer Asks Fans Not To Wait Outside His Hotel After 9pm

5 March 2019, 16:46 | Updated: 5 March 2019, 16:50

Shawn Mendes has apparently requested fans don't arrive at his hotel after 9pm
Shawn Mendes has apparently requested fans don't arrive at his hotel after 9pm. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes is known to be one of the few celebrities who always stop to chat with fans, but as he prepares to embark on his world tour the Stitches singer is understandably putting some boundaries in place.

Shawn Mendes will soon be embarking on a world tour, much to the delight of his loyal fans around the globe, kicking things off in Amsterdam and wrapping up in Mexico.

During the lengthy tour, 20-year-old Shawn will no doubt be in need of some well-earned rest, so the Lost In Japan singer has apparently pre-warned fans not to wait outside his hotel past 9pm in order to respect his privacy as well as that of other guests.

Shawn Mendes Fans Are Hunting Down His Calvin Klein Billboards Around The World

Fan account Shawn Mendes Updates tweeted to let fans know, writing: “Shawn and Jake have asked fans to not show up at Shawn’s hotel after 9pm from now on, to respect his privacy/time and the privacy of others staying at that hotel.”

Shawn Mendes has asked fans to respect his privacy while on tour
Shawn Mendes has asked fans to respect his privacy while on tour. Picture: Shawn Mendes Updates/Twitter

Many of Shawn’s fans then responded, agreeing to respect the star’s down time.

“The fact this has to be said is so sad, I’m literally crying at the fact people are still doing this,” one replied, as another said: “It actually makes me angry af!! Why can’t some fans respect their idol‘s privacy and give them some important time for themselves while being on tour or travelling [sic].”

Shawn’s tour kicks off on 7th March in Amsterdam and he’s been teasing fans with what they can expect ever since he announced the run of dates.

