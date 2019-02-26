Shawn Mendes Fans Are Hunting Down His Calvin Klein Billboards Around The World

26 February 2019, 11:16

Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein billboards have been ahem, erected, around major cities as part of his modelling campaign and fans have wasted no time in hunting them down.

Shawn Mendes got everyone talking when his Calvin Klein campaign dropped last week and now, fans are on the hunt for the full sized billboards that have popped up in major cities.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein Underwear Shoot 'Life Changing But Nerve Wracking'

They've traipsed across cities including New York and Copenhagen and London to find their favourite singer plastered across a giant billboard and taken to Twitter to document their findings.

They've also made a pretty valid point that the enormous billboard of Shawn in his underwear could be extremely distracting and potentially dangerous for motorists, which we 100% agree with.

Shawn got roasted by Jack Whitehall last week when he attended his first ever BRITs over his head turning underwear campaign, which he described as the most nerve wracking but life changing thing he's done.

Oh, and did we forget to mention we totally got him to sign a pair of Calvin's which are currently posted up on eBay, if you fancy bidding, they're currently going for over six grand!

We love Shawn's fans dedication to promoting his latest shoot but et's be honest, they're in for a treat when they do finally reach that billboard!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes praises Rami Malek's Oscar winning speech

Shawn Mendes Praises Rami Malek’s 'Inspiring' Oscars Winner Speech
Get your hands on Shawn Mendes's pants. Yes, really!

Get The Actual Calvin Kleins Shawn Mendes Signed At The BRIT Awards Right Here!
Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards
Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

BRITs 2019

More News

See more More News

James Arthur and Megan Barton-Hanson have been messaging on Instagram

James Arthur Has Been Sliding Into Megan Barton-Hanson's DMs

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have confirmed their romance with a series of PDAs

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes: When Did Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk Meet And When Did They Go Instagram Official?

News

Bebe Rexha asks fans to 'leave her dad alone' after posting his messages

Bebe Rexha Defends Her Dad After He Brands Her Social Media Pictures 'Stupid Pornography'

News

Ariana Grande confirmed she has a second surprise for Manchester residents

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride: 7 Rings Singer Confirms Second Surprise Show To Take Place After Pride

Ariana Grande

Gemma Collins and Arg split as her hurls abuse at her over message

SPLIT: Gemma Collins Exposes Ex Arg's Abusive Messages Branding Her A 'Fat Joke'

News