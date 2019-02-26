Shawn Mendes Fans Are Hunting Down His Calvin Klein Billboards Around The World

Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein billboards have been ahem, erected, around major cities as part of his modelling campaign and fans have wasted no time in hunting them down.

Shawn Mendes got everyone talking when his Calvin Klein campaign dropped last week and now, fans are on the hunt for the full sized billboards that have popped up in major cities.

They've traipsed across cities including New York and Copenhagen and London to find their favourite singer plastered across a giant billboard and taken to Twitter to document their findings.

They've also made a pretty valid point that the enormous billboard of Shawn in his underwear could be extremely distracting and potentially dangerous for motorists, which we 100% agree with.

wAIT THERE'S AN ACTUAL BILLBOARD KF SHAWN'S CALVIN KLEIN AD?!?!? OKAY- HOW IS IT ALLOWED THIS IS GONNA CAUSE TRAFFIC AND A LOT OF ACCIDENTS SJKSKSKSKS HE'S SO BEAUTIFUL I'M- pic.twitter.com/qZOvPwj9vN — nice. (@notjustyourfan) February 23, 2019

Shawn got roasted by Jack Whitehall last week when he attended his first ever BRITs over his head turning underwear campaign, which he described as the most nerve wracking but life changing thing he's done.

Oh, and did we forget to mention we totally got him to sign a pair of Calvin's which are currently posted up on eBay, if you fancy bidding, they're currently going for over six grand!

and here we have myself being a fan and taking selfies with a shawn mendes calvin klein billboard pic.twitter.com/Znxmiseg8N — 𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@cartieruin) February 21, 2019

We love Shawn's fans dedication to promoting his latest shoot but et's be honest, they're in for a treat when they do finally reach that billboard!

