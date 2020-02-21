Who Is Camila Cabello? Facts Including Songs, Boyfriend And Net Worth Revealed

21 February 2020, 15:43

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest female pop artists right now
Camila Cabello is one of the biggest female pop artists right now. Picture: PA

The Senorita singer has become one of the biggest female artists on the globe at the minute but who is she and what do we know about her? Here are some important Camila facts to know.

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest and hottest pop stars right now with hit songs including Señorita with Shawn Mendes and who can forget, Havana.

And with 2020 already looking to be another big hit for the 22-year-old, we look into all the important facts you need to know about the former Fifth Harmony star.

From Camila’s net worth, to her best songs, to her very famous boyfriend, here are all the facts you need to know about her:

The Senorita singer has had global success with her songs
The Senorita singer has had global success with her songs. Picture: PA

Who is Camila Cabello and when was she in Fifth Harmony?

Camila is an American-Cuban singer-songwriter who has been enjoying chart success ever since she joined girl group, Fifth Harmony on X Factor USA in 2012.

She left Fifth Harmony to go solo in 2017 after she revealed that separate projects were causing tensions within the group.

What are Camila Cabello’s most famous songs?

Trust us, if you haven’t had a Camila song stuck in your head before, you will now.

Some of her most popular hits are Señorita, which she recorded with now boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Havana and My Oh My.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating since 2019
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been dating since 2019. Picture: PA

Who is Camila Cabello’s boyfriend?

The singer is currently dating the one and only Shawn Mendes after they turned their friendship into a relationship in 2019.

And judging by their recent Valentine’s Day gestures, they’re completely smitten.

What is Camila’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worths, Camilla is worth an impressive £11million after all of her chart success.

