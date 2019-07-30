Shawn Mendes's Fourth Album: Release Date, Possible Collaborations & New Era

When will Shawn Mendes release his fourth album? Picture: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes's third self-titled album was an enormous success, with the star embarking on a world tour, but when exactly will he be working on his fourth album and what will his newest era look like?

Shawn Mendes has given us some of the biggest hits of the past few years and has risen to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, all at the grand age of 21, and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

He's only 20-years-old, so the fact we're discussing when the Canadian singer's fourth album is going to be released is a pretty impressive feat.

When will Shawn release SM4?

He's currently on a world tour for his third album, the self-titled 'Shawn Mendes', which includes hits such as 'In My Blood', 'Lost In Japan' and 'If I Can't Have You', so it's unlikely we'll be getting a new album from him anytime soon, but as he is definitely making music (he featured on Chance The Rapper's album) at the same time as touring, who knows!

What will the SM4 era sound like?

He worked with huge names including Khalid and Ed Sheeran on it, and as he's previously spoken about them being huge influences on his music, we'll be interested to see if his next album is a departure from his guitar-pop sound, or if he will continue on with the formula he knows works so well.

Although there's no word on him starting to work on his fourth album as of yet, it doesn't mean that we aren't getting new music from the star- whose most recent release, summer banger, 'Señorita' with his (unconfirmed) flame, Camila Cabello, shot to number 1 and stayed there for weeks on end.

However, that track is not the start of a 'new era' for Shawn, as it has been added to the deluxe version of his third album.

Shawn Mendes on his self titled world tour. Picture: Getty Images

Who will Shawn Collaborate with on SM4?

Once again, there's no way to know who the singer would want on his next album as the whole musical genre could take a shift, but we know people he's loved to work with in the past include Camila Cabello, Khalid, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels.

We also know he's been in the studio with Miley Cyrus, who he linked up with earlier this year to perform his track 'In My Blood' together- and we can't imagine whatever they were cooking up together would be anything less than iconic.

Also, his recent feature with Chance The Rapper was definitely a bit of a surprise, so we're wondering if he could be linking up with rappers in the future.

