Exclusive

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown

The 'After Life' star praised the key-workers, who are "risking their health", after saying you'd never catch him complaining about isolating.

As the whole world quarantines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, many have dealt with lockdown in different ways.

While some are catching up with loved ones via video calls, like Demi Lovato and her fellow Sonny with a Chance cast, others are struggling with the idea of quarantine.

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Office?

Ricky Gervais' second season of After Life is now available on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Comedian Ricky Gervais joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime to explain that you'd never catch him complaining about the lockdown, given other peoples' situation.

"Not when there's nurses doing 14-hour shifts, and there's people still going through it and risking their health," stated the The Office star.

Continuing, he said "I don't want to hear celebrities moaning that they've got nothing but a mansion to wander around in."

He later, jokingly, assured Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that he'd never be participating in any viral videos, similar to Gal Gadot's all-star recreation of 'Imagine'.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the many celebrities who are coming under fire for their response to quarantining, after she opened her show comparing her home to prison.

"This is like being in jail. Mostly because I've been the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay," joked the comic.

The second season of Ricky Gervais' After Life is available to stream on Netflix now.