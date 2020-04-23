Sonny With A Chance Cast Announce A Virtual Reunion - Demi Lovato Confirmed To Appear

The cast of Sonny with a Chance are set to reunite via video call. Picture: Getty

The 'I'm Ready' singer is confirmed to be joining her fellow Disney co-stars for a virtual reunion this week.

Many stars and celebrities have been making the world a better place as they reunite via video calls; including One Direction who - according to Liam Payne - are planning something big for their tenth anniversary.

The cast of Disney's Sonny with a Chance are no different, as it was announced that ten of the American sitcom's cast will be catching up via video call, including Demi Lovato.

It's said that Demi Lovato, who played the titular role, will join her fellow Disney co-stars, including Tiffany Thornton, Sterling Knight and Brandon Mychal Smith for a virtual reunion via Instagram on Saturday, 25 April 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities across the world are having to self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the virus, therefore, their only way to reunite is digitally.

Demi Lovato is joining her Disney Channel co-stars for a virtual reunion. Picture: Getty

Sonny with a Chance first aired on Disney Channel on 8 February 2009, and saw Demi Lovato Sonny Munroe, a energetic, optimistic teenager who landed her dream role on a comedy sketch show called So Random!

Due to Demi recovering from health issues, Sonny with a Chance didn't continue with a third series, as planned, and instead focussed on its spin-off show, named So Random! which acted as a comedy sketch show, itself.

Recently, Demi Lovato has just released her anthemic collaboration with Sam Smith, 'I'm Ready', and the Academy Award-winner was quick to praise Demi's honesty and beauty.

Speaking to Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, Sam Smith spoke very highly of Demi; "I've been a fan of Demi since I was a kid; we're the same age," they confessed, "The way she navigates her way through life as a popstar and as a singer is something that's really inspiring to me."

"She's such an honest beautiful person, it's been an honour to make this [song]." Sam revealed that they wrote the song with Demi back in January in LA and shot the music video soon after.