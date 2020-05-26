Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Confirm Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 Appearance

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox 2020. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram / Channel 4

Love Island presenters Laura Whitmore and boyfriend Iain Stirling have confirmed they’re taking part in the new Celebrity Gogglebox series.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore and her voiceover boyfriend Iain Stirling have signed up for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which starts on 5 June 2020.

After rumours they had joined the line up alongside Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and his dad Martin Kemp, Laura confirmed on Instagram she and Iain are taking to the sofa to provide their no doubt hilarious commentary to some of the nation’s favourite TV shows.

Alongside a photo of her and Iain on the sofa in their London flat, Laura wrote on Instagram: “New Gogglebox coming soon @channel4 (I’m in charge of the remote as you can see) #celebritygogglebox #fromlockdownwithlove.”

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling hosted the winter series of Love Island. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Iain has been the iconic narrator of Love Island for the past five years, so his witty remarks on Gogglebox will likely be a hit with TV lovers.

Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Rylan-Clark-Neal is also set to return to the sofa with his mum Linda.

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon and boyfriend Joe Swash are also returning to the series.

The Circle 2019 star Woody Cook is also said to be making his debut on the show, with his famous mum, TV presenter Zoe Ball.

The new series of Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 5 June.

