Day One Of Love Island 2021 First Look As The Coupling-Up Begins

28 June 2021

The Love Island 2021 cast have already had their first few days in the villa, and ITV2 has given a sneak-peek at the very first coupling-up.

Love Island 2021 launch day is here, and the new contestants are already coupled up over in Mallorca.

Ahead of the brand new series ITV2 has given a glimpse at day one of villa life, with Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh lined up ready to meet their male co-stars.

Laura Whitmore can be seen in the new photos, wearing a stunning blue and white floral dress as she introduces the girls to their potential suitors.

Love Island: Laura Whitmore is making her debut in the Mallorca villa
Love Island: Laura Whitmore is making her debut in the Mallorca villa. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island girls lined up ready for the first coupling
The Love Island girls lined up ready for the first coupling. Picture: ITV2

Chloe Burrows is missing from the line-up in the pictures, hinting she could be the last arrival of the day – the bombshell to stir things up a bit.

Love Island begins with the girls deciding who they’d like to couple up with – they’ll step forward if they’re interested in the guy standing in front of them.

If no one steps forward, the guy can pick who he’d like to couple up with.

The first batch of couples usually doesn’t last long as the contestants spend the next few days getting to know each other and sharing a bed.

Aaron Francis entered the villa ready to be coupled up
Aaron Francis entered the villa ready to be coupled up. Picture: ITV2
Toby Aromolaran is a footballer from Essex
Toby Aromolaran is a footballer from Essex. Picture: ITV2
Laura Whitmore introduced the men to their female co-stars
Laura Whitmore introduced the men to their female co-stars. Picture: ITV2

Host Laura also gave a tour of the villa in a new video, showing all the changes that have been made for this year’s hotly-anticipated series.

The daybeds, sun loungers and bean bags are back around the pool, where the islanders have an incredible view of the Spanish countryside.

The hideaway is back with secret drawers while the bathroom is fully stocked with all the beauty and skincare products the islanders could dream of.

Love Island begins Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2.

