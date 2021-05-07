Where Is Love Island 2021 Going To Be This Year?

ITV is planning to film Love Island 2021 in Mallorca. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is officially coming back in 2021, and as it'll likely be providing most of our summer vacay dreams, where will it be filmed?

New pictures of the Love Island villa have fans fearing it won’t be taking place in its original villa after all, after it was pictured looking like any other holiday home and not with the usual romantic features, such as the sun loungers, flowerbeds, and decking, in place.

Love Island bosses have promised the 2021 series will be “stronger than ever” and are planning to host it in Mallorca, but whether it will be in the original villa fans know so well remains to be seen.

ITV reportedly have a UK location on standby incase the coronavirus travel restrictions change at the last minute, but it’s looking likely the show will in fact return to the Balearic Islands.

Love Island is returning this summer. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island 2021 going to be?

Love Island 2021’s location is looking most likely to return to Mallorca, but which villa will be used has yet to be confirmed.

After the new series was confirmed, a TV insider told MailOnline crew members are “scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20.”

The series is apparently launching a week later, putting it three weeks behind its usual schedule.

The insider also claimed producers have a location in Jersey on standby in case a new strain of coronavirus hits and causes production issues.

Recent images of the villa taken from a bird’s eye view show the villa’s not quite ready for a bunch of singletons to arrive, but ITV are known to make a quick turnaround when preparing the sunny hotspot for its contestants.

