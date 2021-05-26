Love Island 2021 Start Date Revealed – And It’s Coming Back Soon

26 May 2021, 16:03 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 16:12

Love Island 2021 has a June start date
Love Island 2021 has a June start date. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island returns to TV screens this summer, and the start date is closer thank you think.

Love Island is making a huge comeback in 2021 after a year off of TV screens and the contestants on the line-up are already being rumoured.

With Love Island gearing up for its biggest series yet, the start date has been revealed – and it’s just weeks away.

Love Island 2021 Producers Casting 'More Bisexual Contestants'

Here's what we know so far about the Love Island 2021 start date...

Love Island made Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury famous
Love Island made Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury famous. Picture: Getty

When does Love Island 2021 start?

According to reports Love Island 2021 will begin on Monday 28 June at 9pm, but ITV are yet to officially confirm the start date.

Yep, that’s just one month away!

Love Island is set to return to its home of Mallorca, meaning this year’s singletons will get to enjoy a long-awaited holiday after months of lockdowns.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are hosting and narrating Love Island 2021
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are hosting and narrating Love Island 2021. Picture: Getty

The villa that’s been used on the sunny Balearic Islands is said to be back in action, with the crew preparing it to become the romantic hotspot it’s known so well for.

Laura Whitmore will return as the show’s host while her husband Iain Stirling will continue as the series’ iconic narrator.

The contestants are said to be “the most representative” line-up the series has had.

When we say we're ready!

