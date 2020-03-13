Laura Whitmore Made The First Move On 'Intimidated' Love Island Boyfriend Iain Stirling

13 March 2020, 10:03

Laura Whitmore made the first move on Iain Stirling
Laura Whitmore made the first move on Iain Stirling. Picture: Instagram @thewhitmore

Laura Whitmore's revealed how she and Iain Stirling first got together- admitting he was too scared to make the first move on his now-Love Island co-star.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has spilt the tea on how she and the show's narrator, Iain Stirling, first got together, admitting she was the first one to make a move as he seemed 'intimidated' by her, and it took a pretty long time to get the wheels in motion!

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Planning To Have Kids ‘Quickly’ And Have Decided On Baby Names

Speaking on the JD's In The Duffle Bag podcast, the 34-year-old revealed:

"When we first met he didn’t even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me! I think he was intimidated by me. I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so in the end I had to ask him out."

'He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog."

"It took nine months but we got there! I was like "let’s just go for a drink". I think I had to make the moves on him."

View this post on Instagram

#lads

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

The pair reportedly first met in 2016, hitting it off as 'great friends' instantly according pals closer to them, keeping their romance on the down low until 2017 when Laura confirmed they were happy together- which, from seeing them loved-up on Instagram, we know they are!

Called the real winners of Love Island

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer's Relationship With Her Love Island Boyfriend
Luke M and Demi Jones came in third place on Love Island

Love Island’s Luke M Forced To Deny Cheating On Demi Jones With Student In Cardiff
Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are expecting their second child

Nathan Massey Planning A Vasectomy If Pregnant Wife Cara De La Hoyde Welcomes Baby Girl
Paige and Finn met less than three months ago.

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Maldives Wedding Plans
Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack dated from summer 2019

Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Vows To ‘Love Her Forever’ On The Day Of Her Funeral

Hot On Capital

Ella Eyre has had an incredible career.

Who Is Ella Eyre? Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Me’ Singer

Ella Eyre

You can turn on/off Netflix's autoplay

How To Turn Off Netflix's Autoplay Feature

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

Little Mix

The coronavirus pandemic has caused movies to delay the release of a list of films

From Mulan & The New Mutants To James Bond: No Time To Die, Here’s All The Films Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix Reveal New Album Will Be Ready In Time For Summer: Release Date, Title, And What We Know So Far

Little Mix

Ellie now has a much healthier relationship with exercise.

Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Exercise Addiction: 'I Had To Go To The Gym Every Day'

Ellie Goulding

More Movies & TV News

Lauren Pope's millionaire boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who Is TOWIE Star Lauren Pope's Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed As Couple Announce Pregnancy
Jacqueline Jossa hinted at returning to her role on EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Hints At Return To EastEnders

Chris Ramsay will host Little Mix: The Search.

Who Is Chris Ramsey? Everything You Need To Know About Host Of ‘Little Mix: The Search’ From His Career, To His Family Life
Dare Me will premiere on Netflix on 20th March

Netflix's 'Dare Me': Everything You Need To Know About The New Cheerleader Drama
Queer Eye season five lands on Netflix summer 2020

When Is Queer Eye Season 5 Landing On Netflix And Where Was It Filmed?