I'm A Celebrity's secret pay rule means some stars won't get paid

By Tiasha Debray

A shocking rule is reportedly in place for the campmates in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which means not all of them will necessarily get paid in full for their stint on the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 hasn't even been close to a walk in the park, the celebrity lineup has been put through the wringer when it comes to living conditions and of course the dreaded Bushtucker trials.

So with a lineup including the likes of, Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and McFly’s Danny Jones, who have huge net worths, ITV has to make it worth their while - and how do they do that? By paying them very well.

However, some fans of the show may not know that their is a secret rule that could mean not all the celebs get their generous paychecks.

Coleen Rooney is reportedly being paid £1.5 million for her time in the jungle. Picture: ITV

With Coleen rumoured to be earning a jaw-dropping £1.5 million for her participation in the 2024 series, what ‘rule’ must she abide by to ensure the cheque arrives in the mail?

Well, reportedly there is a certain timeframe the celebrities must remain in the jungle to earn their pay in full, with publications claiming it currently sits at three days (72 hours).

Campmates supposedly must stay in the I’m A Celeb camp for 72 hours before they’re guaranteed their money in full, if they leave before then they will reportedly receive a reduced rate.

Campmates must remain in camp for 72 hours. Picture: ITV

Thankfully, in the 2024 series, there were no premature departures or walkouts which means all the celebs should be getting paid what they were promised.

However, that hasn’t always been the case. In 2022, Olivia Attwood had to leave the jungle in just 24 hours due to a medical emergency which ended up being dangerously low levels of potassium and she was heavily anaemic.

Despite her departure being a medical issue, Olivia was reportedly not paid her full rate for the 24 hours she spent in the jungle, but she was paid a reduced amount.

Olivia Attwood is said to have left I'm A Celeb on medical grounds. Picture: ITV

This ‘loophole’ or ‘rule’ came to light all the way back in 2014 after Gemma Collins walked out of the jungle at around the 72-hour mark, which had fans suspecting she had been waiting for the timer to tick over.

While Gemma had reportedly been promised a huge £100,000 for her participation, because she left early, her amount was significantly reduced as reported by OK!

Gemma Collins received a reduced rate for her time in the jungle. Picture: Getty

Her rep confirmed this at the time, stating: "I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity."

According to reports Gemma ended up donating the minimal amount to Save The Children.

