I'm A Celebrity's secret pay rule means some stars won't get paid

5 December 2024, 15:29

I'm A Celeb rule means some campmates may not get paid
I'm A Celeb rule means some campmates may not get paid. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

A shocking rule is reportedly in place for the campmates in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which means not all of them will necessarily get paid in full for their stint on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 hasn't even been close to a walk in the park, the celebrity lineup has been put through the wringer when it comes to living conditions and of course the dreaded Bushtucker trials.

So with a lineup including the likes of, Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, Oti Mabuse, Love Island’s Maura Higgins and McFly’s Danny Jones, who have huge net worths, ITV has to make it worth their while - and how do they do that? By paying them very well.

However, some fans of the show may not know that their is a secret rule that could mean not all the celebs get their generous paychecks.

Coleen Rooney is reportedly being paid £1.5 million for her time in the jungle
Coleen Rooney is reportedly being paid £1.5 million for her time in the jungle. Picture: ITV

With Coleen rumoured to be earning a jaw-dropping £1.5 million for her participation in the 2024 series, what ‘rule’ must she abide by to ensure the cheque arrives in the mail?

Well, reportedly there is a certain timeframe the celebrities must remain in the jungle to earn their pay in full, with publications claiming it currently sits at three days (72 hours).

Campmates supposedly must stay in the I’m A Celeb camp for 72 hours before they’re guaranteed their money in full, if they leave before then they will reportedly receive a reduced rate.

Campmates must remain in camp for 72 hours
Campmates must remain in camp for 72 hours. Picture: ITV

Thankfully, in the 2024 series, there were no premature departures or walkouts which means all the celebs should be getting paid what they were promised.

However, that hasn’t always been the case. In 2022, Olivia Attwood had to leave the jungle in just 24 hours due to a medical emergency which ended up being dangerously low levels of potassium and she was heavily anaemic.

Despite her departure being a medical issue, Olivia was reportedly not paid her full rate for the 24 hours she spent in the jungle, but she was paid a reduced amount.

Olivia Attwood is said to have left I'm A Celeb on medical grounds
Olivia Attwood is said to have left I'm A Celeb on medical grounds. Picture: ITV

This ‘loophole’ or ‘rule’ came to light all the way back in 2014 after Gemma Collins walked out of the jungle at around the 72-hour mark, which had fans suspecting she had been waiting for the timer to tick over.

While Gemma had reportedly been promised a huge £100,000 for her participation, because she left early, her amount was significantly reduced as reported by OK!

Gemma Collins received a reduced rate for her time in the jungle
Gemma Collins received a reduced rate for her time in the jungle. Picture: Getty

Her rep confirmed this at the time, stating: "I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity."

According to reports Gemma ended up donating the minimal amount to Save The Children.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

What time is I’m A Celebrity on until tonight?

What time does I’m A Celebrity finish tonight? ITV schedule and runtime

I'm A Celeb 2024 will end in December

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 end? When is the final?

Who's the richest star in I'm A Celeb 2024?

Who’s the richest I’m A Celeb 2024 star? From Coleen Rooney to Maura Higgins

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

I'm A Celeb viewers furious over Celebrity Cyclone rule change

Tulisa has defended her friends are reported 'row'

I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa reveals truth behind ‘blazing row’ with best friends

Hot On Capital

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out
Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Why Wicked was not allowed to use the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked?

Who is the Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked? Here's what happens in the musical

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly's weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Marissa Bode talks about making history as the first-ever disabled Nessarose

Wicked's Marissa Bode makes history as first wheelchair user to play Nessarose

Love Island's Jess Spencer has debuted a new man

Love Island’s Jess teases new man after Ayo split and fans think it’s another Islander

Love Island

Moana 2's songwriters respond to backlash over new original songs

Moana 2's songwriters defend soundtrack after backlash to new songs

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Who is the Cowardly Lion in Wicked? Here's how the musical reveals his true identity

Celebrity Cyclone is being tested

I'm A Celeb's most iconic trial set for reality spin-off show

The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024

Reason MAFS UK's Polly won't be in second reunion revealed

Zayn explains why he cancelled Newcastle show

Zayn breaks silence after cancelling Newcastle show minutes before it started

Scarlett and Jill have both won I'm a Celeb

Every I'm A Celebrity winner: Here's the full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

GK Barry and Reverend Richard Coles have struck up an unusual friendship in I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb fans share their fave Richard Coles and GK Barry moments

Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge

Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more