Ambika Mod Fact File Including Age, Ethnicity And Who She’s Dating

Ambika Mod stars as Emma in Netflix's One Day. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Ambika Mod is the name on everyone’s lips after watching the new Netflix series One Day. What’s her age? Where are her parents from? And who is she dating?

Starring alongside the man with the biggest puppy dog eyes in the world, Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod’s casting in Netflix’s One Day is a perfect choice for the character of Emma. But her role as the romantic lead is a big change from her career built on comedy and Ambika’s ethnicity plays a huge role in why she originally turned it down.

She’s worked along the likes of Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt and you may have spotted her in other films and TV shows.

Where is Ambika from? What did she do before working in TV? How old is she and who is she dating? We’ve done the hard work so you can really get to know your new on-screen fave.

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod star as Dex and Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who is Ambika Mod, how old is she?

Ambika Mod is a British writer, actress and comedian. Born in 1995, she is 28 years and and actually one year older than her on-screen counterpart, Leo Woodall.

Ambika grew up in Hertfordshire and from an early age, she was brilliant. This smart cookie attended Dame Alice Owens school but it wasn’t until college that she found her passion for the performing arts.

She took acting lessons and performed in her college Revue where she showed huge potential and ended up performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015.

After a few years around the comedy circuit, Ambika began to slowly experiment with screen acting and booked her first credited role in a short film in 2018.

Ambika Mod's career started on the comedy stage. Picture: Instagram/ambikamod

What is Ambika Mod's ethnicity?

Ambika Mod is of South Asian heritage. While both her parents were born in India, her mother immigrated to the UK at a very young age and her father came over in his 20s.

Her choice to take the role as Emma in One Day is an important one, specifically because of her ethnicity. Her representation of the South Asian community in a romantic role has inspired a whole generation of young women who struggle with their identity.

But despite the role being such a huge opportunity for her career, it wasn’t entirely a clear cut yes from the get go.

“I know that growing up I did not see myself on screen and that was a massive part of me not seeing myself in certain rooms or not thinking I deserve certain things. I think there was definitely an element of when I turned down the tape for One Day, was because I just didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,” she told Glamour.

It was a brave choice and the right one, because Ambika absolutely smashed the role and brought a new depth to the character of Emma.

Watch Netflix's One Day trailer

What TV shows and movies has Ambika Mod been in?

If you’ve done what the rest of the world has and binge all of One Day in… well one day, then fear not. You can still get your Ambika fix, here’s a list of the other work she’s been doing since she hit the silver screens in 2018.

Fair Bnb (Short) 2018

The Mash Report (Series) 2019

Grandaughter (Short) 2019

The Sacrifice (Short) 2020

The Bait (Series) 2020

Trying (Series) 2021

This Is Going To Hurt (Series) 2022

Doctor Who: Redact (Podcast) 2022

Pet Name (short) 2022

I Hate Suzie (Series) 2022

One Day (Series) 2024

Ambika Mod role in This Is Going To Hurt won her Breakthrough Performer. Picture: Getty

Who is Ambika Mod dating?

After her insane chemistry on screen with Leo Woodall, we have to sadly reveal they are not together in real life.

While Leo is dating his White Lotus co-star, Meghann Fahy, there is not much online about Ambika’s own dating life.

Whether Ambika Mod has a boyfriend or a husband, a girlfriend or a wife, we just don’t know. She keeps her private life private so I guess we’ll have to stick our noses elsewhere for now.

Ambika Mod’s Instagram

Ambika Mod’s skyrocket into fame is making for some excellent Insta-content. She’s become quite the fashionista and you can find her on Instagram @ambikamod.

