Lily James Is Stuck With An American Accent Months After Filming Pam And Tommy

15 March 2022, 14:48

Lily James admitted she keeps slipping into an American accent after filming Pam & Tommy
Lily James admitted she keeps slipping into an American accent after filming Pam & Tommy. Picture: Alamy/Disney+
Lily James has revealed just how easy it is for her to slip back into an American accent after filming for her role as Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy.

Lily James has admitted it’s hard to let go of just how much she’s tapped into the role of Pamela Anderson after filming for Disney+’s Pam and Tommy.

Not only did the 32-year-old actress stun everyone with her uncanny transformation into the iconic Baywatch star, but months of studying Pamela’s accent and voice paid off as Lily gave an outstanding performance in the series.

So much so, that Lily herself is finding it hard to separate how second nature the American accent has become to her.

Will There Be A 'Pam & Tommy' Season 2?

Lily James portrays Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy
Lily James portrays Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy. Picture: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram
Lily James admitted she can't stop doing an American accent following her role in Pam and Tommy
Lily James admitted she can't stop doing an American accent following her role in Pam and Tommy. Picture: Disney+

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during a red carpet appearance, Lily talked about what it was like portraying Pamela in the series - but had a noticeable American twang to her voice.

The British star said: “I think that’s her story and it’s so exciting and I can’t wait to watch it,” before becoming frustrated with herself for losing her British accent.

“I keep talking in an American accent,” Lily quickly added, “What is happening to me?”

Lily James had an uncanny transformation into Pamela Anderson
Lily James had an uncanny transformation into Pamela Anderson. Picture: Disney+
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy. Picture: Disney+

“I’m English, Lily, I’m English,” she then said to herself before returning to the question.

Lily previously said she spent four hours in hair and makeup per day while she was filming Pam and Tommy alongside co-star Sebastian Stan who played Tommy Lee.

The actress also revealed she’d spent hours binge-watching footage of Pamela in order to perfect her accent and her mannerisms for the career-defining role.

