Where Was One Day Filmed? All The Locations From Arthur’s Seat In Scotland To Greece

One Day is Netflix's latest hit. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

From Quaglinos to Benington Lordship, we want to know all the filming locations of Netflix’s latest series. Most importantly of all, where is the hill from One Day?

Netflix’s new romantic drama slash absolute tragedy, One Day, has captivated the world over the last week for many reasons. From the show’s incredible cast starring Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma, to the source material, David Nicholls’ best selling novel of the same name.

But what really elevates the series beyond just a really good romance is the production quality. Netflix pulled all the stops in order to send the crew and cast of One Day across the UK and Europe to capture some of the most enchanting cinematography and the choice of location has blown away the audience.

From a pub in Hammersmith set to be demolished to the same locations used in Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte. If you’ve binged the series like the rest of us have, then you probably have the same questions on the tip of your tongue. Where was One Day filmed? And where is the hill where it all began?

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod star as Dex and Emma in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Where was One Day filmed in Scotland?

When you start the Netflix series One Day, you’re immediately transported to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Episode one shows Emma and Dexter meeting for the first time at their university graduation party in 1988. One Day actually used the real University of Edinburgh as their set with those scenes filmed in the courtyard of The Old College, a building dating back to the late 18th to early 19th century.

In the last scene in episode one, Dexter chases after Emma to get her phone number which was filmed on the Vennel Steps, also in Edinburgh. These famous steps are a small alleyway tucked off the side of the Grassmarket (Vennel from the French for ‘little street’), and are known for their spectacular view of Edinburgh castle.

The Vennel Steps in Edinburgh were used in episode one of Netflix's One Day. Picture: Alamy

Where is the hill from One Day?

The hill in One Day is called Arthur’s Seat and is an old extinct volcano in Edinburgh. The location is incredibly important to the series because it’s both the start and the end of Dexter and Emma’s love story.

In the very first episode, it can be considered where Dexter and Emma’s relationship begins and in the final episode, 2o years later, it’s where Dexter returns with his daughter to remember her after her death.

If you’re hoping to wander around the hill from One Day in the hopes that you might bump into your future soulmate… Well, we’ll be there with you every step of the way.

Ambika Mod and Leo Goodall have been applauded for their chemistry in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Where was One Day filmed in Italy?

Episode two centres around Italy, when Dexter is on holiday in Rome. He’s seen wandering through that Trastevere quarter, passed the 17th century Fontana dell’Acqua Paola and he meets with his mother in front of the Spanish Steps.

The terrace with the incredible views of Rome’s skyline is supposedly part of the Bio Hotel Raphael on Largo Febo, if you’re interested in booking yourself a holiday in the heart of Rome.

Where was One Day filmed in Greece?

In episode four, Dexter and Emma take a holiday together in Paros, one of the Greek Islands. The scenic fishing village is in the island’s north and the harbour shown in the series is at a place called Naousa.

If what you find most alluring are the cobbled streets and blue and white buildings then you’ll want to try to make your way to the town of Parikia.

Dexter and Emma visit the Greek Island of Paros in Netflix's One Day. Picture: Netflix

Where was One Day filmed in England?

Where to even begin with where One Day filmed in London itself; from The Savoy to King’s Cross Station, the series used the city for the backdrop of many scenes.

Vauxhall’s FIRE nightclub was used as the set for the Brixton nightclub where Dexter makes some bad choices before going to visit his ill mother. The fancy Mayfair seafood restaurant Quaglino’s posed as the fictional restaurant Pacific where Dexter and Emma shared a disastrous meal in episode seven.

Primrose Hill was used for those glorious afternoons Dex and Emma lay in the park drinking wine with the capital city’s skyline as their backdrop.

Surprisingly Emma and Ian’s workplace, Loco Caliente, does not actually exist. The fake Mexican restaurant was filmed in one of Hammersmith’s oldest pubs that is set for demolition, the Old Suffolk Punch.

Ambika’s character Emma is shown to be a keen swimmer in the series and the pool she visits in the finale used Charlton Lido as its set.

Primrose Hill was used as a location for Netflix's One Day. Picture: Netflix

A number of scenes took place in Hertfordshire from episode nine to ten. The crew used the beauty of Benington Lordship’s country landscape and castle ruins as well as the luxury of Hatfield House to mimic the upper class circles Dexter was floating in and Emma would never be a part of.

Hatfield House is particularly interesting; built in 1611 the house is exactly what you imagine when you think about upper class English country glamour. So naturally it makes sense that it’s been used in the likes of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, Paddington and even Oscar winning film The Favourite.

Where was One Day filmed in Paris?

Towards the latter end of the series, both characters end up in Paris. Specifically in episode 12, Dexter arrives in the city to visit Emma who’s now living there.

We see the pair walk along Rue Pierre Semard when they stop for a conversation on the iron bridge Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva.

If you fancy checking Emma’s Parisian apartment, well you’ll be able to find the exterior they use on the street Rue des Gobelins in the 13th arrondissement.

