Inside One Day Actor Leo Woodall's And Girlfriend Meghann Fahy's Romance

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the White Lotus. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

We want to know who is Netflix's One Day star, Leo Woodall’s girlfriend? How old is she? Where did they meet? How long have they been dating?

Leo Woodall’s shot to new heights of fame this year after his starring role in Netflix’s new series One Day. The actor’s been applauded for on-screen chemistry with co-star Ambika Mod who plays his on-screen romantic interest, Emma.

There’s something about his floppy hair and expressive eyes that have had the nation melting like butter in the palm of his hand. But unfortunately for the single people of this world, Leo’s not in the market.

He's been seen out and about town with a fellow actress who you might now from the likes of The White Lotus and The Bold Type.

But who is Leo Woodall’s actress girlfriend, Meghann Fahy? How old is she? Where did they meet? Here’s everything you need to know.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been linked to one another since 2022. Picture: Getty

How did Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy meet?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the set of The White Lotus season two back in February of 2022.

Meghann played the character of wealthy Daphne Sullivan who was holidaying at the White Lotus hotel alongside her husband and two friends. Leo’s character, Jack, only joins halfway through the season.

Their characters did not interact much if at all, but that doesn’t mean the actors did not. The entire cast of The White Lotus spent three months in Sicily together filming the series, which gave Leo and Meghann plenty of time to get to know one another.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on the set of The White Lotus in 2022. Picture: Instagram/leowoodall

How long have Leo Woodall and girlfriend Meghann Fahy been together?

It’s unknown exactly how long Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been together, the couple have been relatively quiet about their relationship.

However if we know they met in February in Sicily, they must have begun dating during or after filming wrapped because by September, 2022, Leo accidentally started his own rumour mill.

The actor uploaded a carousel of images from behind the scenes on set of The White Lotus on Instagram, one of which included a polaroid of himself and a woman who can't be identified. He captioned the post “That’s amore,” which obviously could have just been referencing his time in Italy, but the internet took it another way.

Leo Woodall uploaded a series of polaroids from behind the scenes on set of The White Lotus. Picture: Instagram/leowoodall

Meghann sharing her own pictures on Instagram featuring Leo just added fuel to the fire and it all came to a head in January 2023 when Meghann appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

After a fan directly asked the actress whether she was dating Leo, she replied, "Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys… For you, I’ll say sure."

The audience went wild but she immediately backtracked, interrupting to clarify,"I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it… We’re friends."

But just one month later, Leo and Meghann were on the red carpet but nothing was confirmed because their co-star Theo James was also there.

In fact it wasn’t until November 2023 that Leo and Meghann were papped in New York City sharing a kiss under an umbrella. So if we’re measuring how long Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been together, it could be anywhere from 2 years to 4 months!

What is Leo and girlfriend Meghann's age gap?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have an age gap of six years. Meghann was born on the 15th of April 1990 which makes her 33 years old and an Aries and Leo was born on the 14th of September 1996, which makes him a Virgo.

If you’re into star signs, you know the Virgos and Aries have the potential to make great couples if they can overcome their differences.

What have Leo Woodall and girlfriend Meghann Fahy said about their romance?

It seems like Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy like to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

Other than that one joke during Andy Cohen’s show, neither couple have outright addressed or spoken about their relationship to the public. However in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, Fahy opened up about her thoughts on office romance.

“My experience in the world is that you never really know who you’re gonna meet, when you’re gonna meet them, and how they’re gonna make you feel,” she said.

"So personally, to put a limit on oneself in that way isn’t something that would work for me. It’s complicated and tricky and in some circumstances can be really risky, but if you find somebody that you think is really special and worth exploring, love is always worth it, no matter what the risk.”

Little did she know she’d be meeting her partner in her own version of an office at the time, the set of White Lotus!

