One Day’s Leo Woodall And Meghann Fahy Just Gave The People What They Wanted

21 February 2024, 10:08

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy finally went Insta' official. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

One Day star Leo Woodall and his ‘The White Lotus’ actress girlfriend Meghann Fahy have made our hearts complete.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They’ve been known to be dating for a while after meeting on the set of The White Lotus season two, but One Day actor Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have only just gone Instagram official with their relationship.

Finally giving fans what they wanted, Meghann posted a picture of herself and boyfriend Leo walking with their arms around one another in a snap taken by a friend behind them.

Meghann tagged her boyfriend and simply put a smiley face, a pizza and a blue heart emoji in the caption, letting the picture do all the talking.

Her followers were quick to fill her comments, with one referencing Leo’s character in Netflix series One Day: “Oh she really said ‘Dex is mine’.”

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall met on The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall met on The White Lotus. Picture: Meghann Fahy/Instagram

“She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight,” said a second.

“All the One Day fans that never stood a chance completely gutted anyway,” replied another.

Leo even jokingly responded: “Who is he?!” after keeping their relationship firmly under wraps for over a year.

It comes after the internet declared Leo their boyfriend off the back of new show One Day’s success, in which he plays Dexter.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy attend The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy attend The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

The series, based off the best-selling 2009 novel, has consumed Netflix viewers and left them heartbroken and teary-eyed.

Leo and Meghann met on the set of The White Lotus in Sicily in 2022, but never actually confirmed their relationship despite being pictured together a handful of times at glamorous showbiz events.

It’s not known how long they’ve been dating, but in September 2022 Leo set off his own rumours after uploading a carousel of pictures from behind the scenes of the series, including one of himself and a woman who couldn’t be identified.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at a post Emmys party in January
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at a post Emmys party in January. Picture: Getty

Meghann only fuelled the speculation when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in which she said they were ‘friends’ but also admitted she ‘doesn’t kiss and tell.’

It wasn’t until November 2023 they were pictured together in New York, kissing under an umbrella – how romantic!

