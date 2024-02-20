Even Kim Kardashian Is Crying At One Day On Netflix

Kim Kardashian is loving One Day. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram that even she’s been crying over Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod – aka Dexter and Emma – in Netflix’s One Day.

Kim Kardashian has proven she’s just like all of us this week as she uploaded an Instagram story recommending Netflix’s One Day to her followers.

The 14-episode series has taken the world by storm this month as viewers heartbreak watching Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall’s depiction of the characters Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, the show follows the characters' love story that spans over 20 years from 1988 to 2007 and, without any spoilers, we can say that the show holds nothing back when ripping your heart from your chest and stomping all over it.

Seems like Kim feels the same way, she just had a more concise way of saying it over the story she posted on her Instagram earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian recommended One Day to her millions of followers over Instagram. Picture: Getty

The post was a photo of her watching a scene from One Day, and Kim captioned under it; “And if you need a show… One Day on @netflix. Kinda slow but worth sticking through because the end.”

She then adding some crying emojis before writing “If you want a good cry” and posted the story to her 364 million followers.

The Skims founder shared the post praising One Day after revealing her own TV show success; The Kardashians just won 'Reality Show of the Year' at the People's Choice Awards, where Khloé Kardashian managed to also snag 'Reality TV Star of the Year.'

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall impress Kim Kardashian as their roles in One Day. Picture: Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian really is just one of the girlies.

In fact, Kim’s so much more especially to millennial women who watched her rise from nothing, millennial women like Ambika Mod herself who freaked out once she realised THE Kim Kardashian had shared a post about her.

She managed to screenshot Kim’s original Insta-story and added her own caption underneath that simple read “F***!”

From a struggling improv comedian to one of the biggest stars in the world with the likes of Kim Kardashian sharing your work? Ambika Mod has come such a long way in the last three years.

