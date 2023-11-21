Married At First Sight UK Confirm Dramatic Third Reunion Show

21 November 2023, 16:46

The MAFS UK 2023 cast will have another reunion in 2023
The MAFS UK 2023 cast will have another reunion in 2023. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

The Married at First Sight UK series eight couples will return for yet another reunion, months after the show finished airing on E4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That’s right, there’s going to be another MAFS UK reunion for the 2023 couples, including the likes of Paul and Tasha, Peggy and Georges and now-exes Laura and Arthur.

E4 have confirmed the contestants will return for a dramatic reunion special, but not until 2024 when MAFS Australia is about to launch.

Ella, JJ, Shona and new boyfriend Matt – who was originally paired with Adrienne Naylor – will come together with their co-stars for a retreat in the countryside, including an explosive dinner party of course.

The couple fans were all rooting for Rozz and Thomas, loved-up Erica and Jordan and Terence and Porscha, who split early on in the experiment, will be in attendance too.

The Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast will reunite for one more dinner party
The Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast will reunite for one more dinner party at a country retreat. Picture: E4

Jordan thinks Scotland is in a different time zone in amusing MAFS UK moment

When is the MAFS UK 2023 cast reunion?

E4 haven’t yet confirmed a specific date for the MAFS UK 2023 cast’s reunion, but we do know that it will air in 2024.

However, Luke Worley, who was kicked off the experiment for fighting with co-star Jordan, won’t be at this third reunion despite being at the final dinner party at the end of the series.

He confirmed in an Instagram video there was a third reunion he wasn’t invited to after fans noticed he was in the final two MAFS episodes.

Luke was told to leave the experiment after coming into Jordan and Erica’s apartment and instigating a fight. The violent scenes came after Luke discovered wife Jay had been told about comments Luke made about their relationship by Jordan. Luke claimed he’d be able to get a girl’s number and she wouldn’t be fazed.

MAFS UK series eight cast will come back together for a retreat
MAFS UK series eight cast will come back together for a retreat. Picture: E4

At the time of writing the couples thought to still be together are Paul and Tasha, Erica and Jordan and Peggy and Georges. Matt and Shona began dating after the show wrapped and he'd split from on-screen wife Adrienne.

We'll have to wait until the 2024 reunion to see whether they're still going strong.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, TV Shows, Partner And Children

What nigh is I'm A Celeb on?

What Days Is I'm A Celebrity On And What Time?

Nick Packard has been on your screens for almost 30 years

I'm A Celebrity Nick Pickard Fact File: Age, TV Shows, Children And Net Worth

The moment JLS' Marvin Humes sings to Jamie Lynn Spears in I'm A Celeb bathtub

Watch The Moment JLS' Marvin Humes Serenaded Jamie Lynn Spears In I'm A Celeb Bathtub

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? Meet The Confirmed 2023 Line Up

Nella rose opened up about wanting a BBL

How I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose Almost Got A BBL

Marvin Humes has said he is going to miss his kids while in I'm A Celeb

Who Are Marvin Humes' Wife And Children?

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Fans have already decided who they want to win I'm A Celeb 2023

I'm A Celeb Fans Have Already Predicted The 2023 Winner

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits