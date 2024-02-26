How Many Weeks Is MAFS Australia 2024 On?

26 February 2024

MAFS Australia is back in our lives
MAFS Australia is back in our lives. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia is set to be the most outrageous season of the show yet. But how many episodes are there? How long will it air for? How many weeks is 2024 MAFS on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 is about to kick off on UK screens as the reality show returns for its 11th season and from everything we’ve heard about it, it’s going to be bigger and better than before.

The 2024 series kicked off in Australia roughly one month ago and is set to hit UK screens at 7.30pm on the 26th of February on E4. Lucky for us, right after its premiere, we’ll have the pleasure of watching the MAFS UK Reunion from 9.30pm.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling has openly discussed how terribly behaved the latest Australian cast has been on the 11th season, and herself alongside her two other experts John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla have had to step up to the plate and hold the cast accountable for their toxic behaviour on the show.

With a whole new set of awkward first meetings, weddings, dramatic dinner parties and eyebrow raising commitment ceremonies, we can’t wait for the new show to start. But first we have to know, how many episodes will there be? And how many weeks will MAFS Australia be on for?

Expert Mel Schilling has discussed how badly behaved the 2024 Australian cast has been.
Expert Mel Schilling has discussed how badly behaved the 2024 Australian cast has been. Picture: Channel Nine

How many weeks is MAFS Australia 2024 on for?

Married At First Sight Australia has not released exactly how many episodes will air, so we don’t know just yet how many weeks it will be broadcasting for.

But based on previous years, we can make a pretty accurate guess. 2023’s season 10 of MAFS Australia had 36 episodes, the season prior to that had 37 episodes and season eight was a little shorter with 32 episodes.

So, we can roughly estimate that Married At First Sight Australia will have around 35 episodes and if they stay true to their patterns and air four times a week from Monday to Thursday, we’re looking at roughly eight to nine weeks of pure chaos, drama and good television.

The experts have had to step up to the plate to hold the cast accountable
The experts have had to step up to the plate to hold the cast accountable. Picture: Channel Nine

So what this means is that you’re going to have to keep your calendars pretty open from the end of February until the end of April if you want to stay up to date.

Not only is the cast more outrageous than before, but Mel has also revealed that the Australia version of the show has taken a leaf out of the UK version and added more age diversity when it comes to the couples.

But it seems this additional life experience doesn’t exactly equate to maturity.

Watch MAFS Australia Monday to Thursday on E4.

