MAFS Australia’s Lucinda Becomes Viewers’ Hero

28 February 2024, 13:11

MAFS: Lucinda Light has been a hit with viewers
MAFS: Lucinda Light has been a hit with viewers. Picture: Channel Nine

By Kathryn Knight

MAFS Australia is in full swing and viewers already have their favourite; Lucinda Light.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucinda Light, 43, has Married at First Sight Australia viewers obsessed with her due to her free-spirited nature and open-mindedness.

The bride was paired with Timothy Smith on the show, but the spotlight’s all on Lucinda as viewers get to know the celebrant who’s put herself on the other side of the wedding ceremony.

As well as a symbolic marriage officiator, Lucinda is part of an earth choir and is a champion of a colourful sex life, running dating and sex events in her spare time.

As well as her down to earth nature and no-nonsense attitude, fans are also loving her wardrobe and overall glowing aura.

Lucinda was paired with Timothy on MAFS
Lucinda was paired with Timothy on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

After one episode where she wore a yellow suit jacket with black tassels, one viewer wrote: “Can’t stop won’t stop, I adore Lucinda. Look at the OUTFIT.”

And after watching her approach a small disagreement with partner Tim, another viewer said: “Lucinda doesn’t like some of Tim’s behaviour but talks to him about his s*** 1 on 1 respectfully and look how well he responds to her and acknowledges his behaviour. Such a mature conversation. There’s clearly respect there.”

“Lucinda deserves the world!” Another declared.

“Lucinda from MAFS is my spirit guide. if you hear me interpolating her accent (and personality) you know why,” commented another.

Lucinda and on-screen husbandTimothy on MAFS
Lucinda and on-screen husbandTimothy on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Lucinda signed up to MAFS with hopes she’d find “An open-minded man who is willing to be vulnerable, have a good time and explore everything the world has to offer.” She added before beginning the experiment: “He must be dedicated to constant personal evolution and discovering his full potential alongside her."

Her on-screen husband Timothy owns a gin distillery and is a tycoon in property development.

He’s also a self-confessed ‘Peter Pan’, but so far Lucinda seems to be softening his hard exterior.

MAFS Australia continues Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on E4.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up rumours have begun

Who Is Going Into Celebrity Big Brother 2024? The Line Up 'Revealed'

Jordan North has been announced as one of three hosts for the 'CBB: Late & Live' show

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 – Trailer, Line-Up And Where To Watch

Jess and Callum breakup rumours

Love Island All Stars' Jess Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumours With Callum

Love Island

An actor from Heartstopper is set to enter the CBB house

Netflix Heartstopper Actor 'added to Celebrity Big Brother line up'

Here's all the details on the MAFS Australia experts

Who Are The MAFS Australia Experts?

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori And Jack From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The BRIT Awards 2024 are hitting our TV screens this March

When Are The BRIT Awards 2024? Date, Time And Channel Revealed

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s Still Together From MAFS UK 2023?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Everything you need to know about Peggy Rose from MAFS

Peggy Rose From MAFS UK 2023 Age, Job And Where She Is Now

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits