MAFS Australia’s Lucinda Becomes Viewers’ Hero

MAFS: Lucinda Light has been a hit with viewers. Picture: Channel Nine

By Kathryn Knight

MAFS Australia is in full swing and viewers already have their favourite; Lucinda Light.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lucinda Light, 43, has Married at First Sight Australia viewers obsessed with her due to her free-spirited nature and open-mindedness.

The bride was paired with Timothy Smith on the show, but the spotlight’s all on Lucinda as viewers get to know the celebrant who’s put herself on the other side of the wedding ceremony.

As well as a symbolic marriage officiator, Lucinda is part of an earth choir and is a champion of a colourful sex life, running dating and sex events in her spare time.

As well as her down to earth nature and no-nonsense attitude, fans are also loving her wardrobe and overall glowing aura.

Lucinda was paired with Timothy on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

After one episode where she wore a yellow suit jacket with black tassels, one viewer wrote: “Can’t stop won’t stop, I adore Lucinda. Look at the OUTFIT.”

And after watching her approach a small disagreement with partner Tim, another viewer said: “Lucinda doesn’t like some of Tim’s behaviour but talks to him about his s*** 1 on 1 respectfully and look how well he responds to her and acknowledges his behaviour. Such a mature conversation. There’s clearly respect there.”

“Lucinda deserves the world!” Another declared.

“Lucinda from MAFS is my spirit guide. if you hear me interpolating her accent (and personality) you know why,” commented another.

Lucinda and on-screen husbandTimothy on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Lucinda signed up to MAFS with hopes she’d find “An open-minded man who is willing to be vulnerable, have a good time and explore everything the world has to offer.” She added before beginning the experiment: “He must be dedicated to constant personal evolution and discovering his full potential alongside her."

Her on-screen husband Timothy owns a gin distillery and is a tycoon in property development.

He’s also a self-confessed ‘Peter Pan’, but so far Lucinda seems to be softening his hard exterior.

MAFS Australia continues Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on E4.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.