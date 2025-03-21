MAFS Australia fans figure out where they’ve seen Sierah before

21 March 2025, 12:11

Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar.
Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Married at First Sight Australia fans have finally figured out why Sierah looks so familiar.

When Sierah joined the Married at First Sight Australia lineup for 2025, she left some fans scratching their heads and wondering why she looked so familiar.

The 31-year-old from Victoria was matched with British groom Billy and things looked promising for the couple to begin with until a certain Adrian cheating scandal emerged...

But while the drama unfolded, some fans couldn’t shake the feeling that they had seen Sierah’s face somewhere before - and now we know why.

Spoilers below!

What TV show was Sierah on before MAFS Australia?

Fans figured out where they knew MAFS Australia's Sierah from.
Fans figured out where they knew MAFS Australia's Sierah from. Picture: Nine

After some top notch investigative work, it's been revealed that this wasn't Sierah's first foray into reality TV because she was actually on The Bachelor Australia back in 2021!

For the uninitiated, The Bachelor is a TV show which includes one ‘bachelor’ and a group of women who are his romantic prospects. The 'bachelor’ then dates the women in the group before he chooses some to eliminate at the end of each episode in a ‘rose ceremony’.

Women who he wants to keep in the show will be given a rose and those who don't receive a rose must leave. This process continues until eventually the bachelor chooses one woman to propose to.

The realisation that Sierah was on the show was a massive relief for some fans who had been wracking their brain over where they knew her from.

And it turns out not only did she feature on the show but also had one of the most iconic exits...

Sierah was matched with Billy.
Sierah was matched with Billy. . Picture: Nine

A video resurfaced online shows the moment Sierah was eliminated from the show before she launched into a rant about her exit.

She told the camera: “I kind of had an inkling that Jimmy wasn’t into tall, horny bogans. I think any guy would be lucky to have me. If Jimmy can’t see that, I think that’s a him problem.

“If you don’t want to give me a rose fine, I’m not going to beat myself up that someone can’t handle a woman like me. I’m not gonna cry.”

But the resurfaced clip left fans divided in their opinion of Sierah, with some even claiming it’s proof that she only joined MAFS for fame.

One wrote: “I knew she was familiar!!!!”

While another added: “Well as I’ve said they’re all there for their 15 minutes of fame.”

And for some fans it changed their perspective on her relationship with Billy amid the Adrian cheating allegations. One wrote: “I've never seen this before and now her being into Adrian over Billy makes sense.”

It comes as Billy recently opened up about the early stages of his relationship with Sierah before it eventually broke down.

Speaking to the So Dramatic! Podcast, Billy said: “The personality side you kind of saw on the wedding day when she said ‘This is the Sierah show’ to me.

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy.
MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy. Picture: Nine

“I was like, you haven’t met me yet. And then it quite quickly on the honeymoon turned to ‘oh, this is the Billy and Sierah show now’. And I was like ah, now you’re gauging what’s going on.”

“Honestly, I think Sierah wanted to come in just to be on the TV show, not for an actual relationship," he continued.

He claimed that Sierah told him she was going to ‘drag’ him to the end despite the cheating drama, but Billy said: ‘You blindsided me […] so I’m gonna blindside you and I’m leaving.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

