MAFS Australia's Teejay's reality TV past reveals major 'red flag'

25 March 2025, 12:47

MAFS Australia's Teejay's reality TV past reveals major 'red flag'. Picture: Nine / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia groom Teejay was previously on Big Brother and clips from his time on show have resurfaced.

It's not unlike Married at First Sight brides and grooms to have a reality TV past, so far fans have realised that MAFS Australia's Sierah has appeared on The Bachelor and now people have realised intruder groom Teejay appeared on Big Brother Australia in 2023.

Adelaide-born Teejay was matched by the experts with UK girlie Beth, who had never been in relationship before the show. Now, clips from Teejay's time on Big Brother have been resurfaced and it has MAFS Australia fans saying the same things.

In a clip of Teejay playing a game of Truth or Dares with his housemates, he is less than pleased to reveal he has drawn a card asking him how many sexual partners he has had.

Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding
Beth and Teejay at their MAFS Australia wedding. Picture: Nine

While on Big Brother, Teejay struck up a romance with Ari who went on to win the show. She was sat next to him when he read the truth card and he was not excited to answer the question.

"Oh that's not great at all," he said before burying his head in his hands. "Big Brother can I give you a no?"

After being pressured by the rest of the cast to answer the question, with Ari insisting she wouldn't be bothered, Teejay revealed the number, firstly saying: "I'm not proud of this at all Big Brother and I hope there are no relationships that are broken up by this."

"Over 200," he admitted, leaving his house mates open mouthed.

Teejay's Body Count Exposed: Big Brother's Spicy Dinner Party Questions 🌶️🔥 | Big Brother Australia

One TikToker shared the clip and it attracted a lot of angry MAFS Australia viewers. In the comments fans said things like: "The producers would have to have known all this and still put him with Beth a girl who hadn't had a relationship before. Poor Beth x"

Another said: "MAFS are f--- for pairing [Beth] with him [red flag emoji] loosing all respect for the tv show, an innocent girl with a f---boy."

While the show is still airing in the UK, we don't know how things end up for Beth and Teejay, as their wedding has only just been revealed. So, there are some slight spoilers coming for UK viewers - you have been warned.

MAFS Australia 2025 spoilers ahead!

Teejay is currently on MAFS Australia
Teejay is currently on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

On MAFS Australia, Teejay told his friends during homestay that he regretted having sex with Beth as he still didn't think they had a "spark". Beth was left confused as he allegedly initiated intimacy between them and had told her he couldn't be intimate with someone without an "emotional connection".

Fans who have seen his time on the show and have now been reminded of his 200+ body count have flooded the TikTok comments accusing him of "lying".

One user wrote: "Damn... that's a lot of emotional connections"

Similarly, someone said: "Wow! Did his soul intertwine with 200+ partners?!" And another said: "Mr I need an emotional connection has had them with that many women, he's lying at some point."

