Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

28 March 2025, 15:01

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?
Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

By Abbie Reynolds

Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley from MAFS Australia 2024 shocked fans by announcing their breakup.

Despite Jack Dunkley becoming known as one of Married at First Sight Australia's most disliked cast members in 2024, he and his wife Tori Adams came out of the experiment as one of the strongest couples on the show.

After meeting on the show when it was filmed in 2023, the pair had a tumultuous but passionate relationship. Fiery dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, as well as cheating scandals, led to a lot of backlash from viewers however they still went all the way to final vows.

And beyond the show things seemed to be going well for them, as the couple even celebrated their one year anniversary back in July last year with Tori sharing a very racy snap of her boyfriend in the shower.

But now, after more than a year of dating, Tori and Adam announced the end of their relationship.

Why did Tori and Jack breakup?

Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split
Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split. Picture: Instagram

Why did MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack split?

Their breakup was announced via a statement posted to Tori's Instagram story and shared on Jack's, which they later added to their main feeds but turned off the comments.

The statement read: "Hey everyone, If you have been following our journey, you know we have always been authentic & true to ourselves. We have invited you in & brought you along for the wild ride.

"However today we come to you with heavy hearts. As of a few weeks ago we have decided to end our romantic relationship. We remain the best of friends & still care for & respect one another deeply.

"We are so grateful to have shared so many wonderful experiences together & will cherish them forever. We thank our families for their unconditional love and support.

"We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the love & support that you guys have shown us throughout. With love, Tori & Jack xox [heartbroken emoji]"

Jack shared selfie of him and Tori
Jack shared selfie of him and Tori. Picture: Instagram

Jack then shared a selfie of them together and said: "Bless your heart Tori Leigh"

While the statement reveals they split weeks before the announcement the pair haven't given any further insight into why things came to an end. However, Jack's follow up suggests they are still friends and ended things amicably.

We'll update this page if either of them speak more on the split.

