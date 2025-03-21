MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Did MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah really play footsie at a dinner party? Here's what's been revealed.

We have the first big cheating scandal of MAFS Australia 2025 and it comes in the form of 30-year-old Adrian, who was matched with Awhina, and 31-year-old Sierah, who was matched with Billy.

There are many layers to the cheating claims that have been launched at MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah but it all started with footsie, yep you read that right footsie.

At the end of Thursday night's dinner party (Mar 20) - after the chaotic fall out of Ryan’s “disgusting” explicit comment about Jacqui - Sierah and Adrian were caught appearing to play footsie with one another under the table.

Adrian and Awhina during a commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

The camera panned down under the table so the cast sat at the table actually didn't know anything about this until the show aired.

When the moment was aired in Australia (weeks before it made it to UK screens), Adrian took to TikTok to poke fun at the suggestion. He started by saying: "I'm going to address what happened last night at the dinner party."

Then, turning the camera round to his feet, he said: "This is what I can 100% confirm. No one in their right mind are playing footsie with these feet. Like this toe is is longer than this toe, I don't know if this is normal, I don't know what's going on."

"So that is what I can confirm. As for the rest, you're all going to have to stay tuned and see what happens next," he added.

Sierah and Adrian at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

Since then, Adrian has spoken to Daily Mail Australia and vehemently denied playing foostie with Sierah, he said: "If bumping feet under a crowded dinner table is cheating, then half the cast must be guilty.

"If that is cheating, then I also cheated with Jeff, Rhi, and everyone else at the dinner party because we were all sitting close together."

Some fans of the show are not quite convinced the pair played foostie and have been calling it "fake". On Reddit, one fan said: "Like last time, a single brush is replayed over and over to seem like it was more than it was."

Another said: "Yeah, it didn't look like footsies to me either ! Not saying nothing is going to happen between them or that he hasn't shown himself to be a huge a------- so far but I didn't see any footsies. And I didn't even bother turning up the brightness."

Adrian and Sierah sat next to each other at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

As for what Adrian's wife Awhina has made of all this, she revealed to Women's Day that she had no idea that the alleged flirty act had even happened until she read about it in the media.

At the time of the interview, she didn't spoil what happened between her and Adrian but, when asked her thoughts on Sierah, she gave a stern "no comment".

Since leaving the experiment, Adrian has declared that nothing romantically happened between him and Sierah. In an interview with Yahoo, Adrian insisted: "There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah.

"It was the dumbest thing and I knew they were doing that the whole time and Sierah did as well. Like the way that was gonna be portrayed."

