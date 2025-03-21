MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

21 March 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 12:06

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal
MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Did MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah really play footsie at a dinner party? Here's what's been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We have the first big cheating scandal of MAFS Australia 2025 and it comes in the form of 30-year-old Adrian, who was matched with Awhina, and 31-year-old Sierah, who was matched with Billy.

There are many layers to the cheating claims that have been launched at MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah but it all started with footsie, yep you read that right footsie.

At the end of Thursday night's dinner party (Mar 20) - after the chaotic fall out of Ryan’s “disgusting” explicit comment about Jacqui - Sierah and Adrian were caught appearing to play footsie with one another under the table.

Adrian and Awhina during a commitment ceremony
Adrian and Awhina during a commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

The camera panned down under the table so the cast sat at the table actually didn't know anything about this until the show aired.

When the moment was aired in Australia (weeks before it made it to UK screens), Adrian took to TikTok to poke fun at the suggestion. He started by saying: "I'm going to address what happened last night at the dinner party."

Then, turning the camera round to his feet, he said: "This is what I can 100% confirm. No one in their right mind are playing footsie with these feet. Like this toe is is longer than this toe, I don't know if this is normal, I don't know what's going on."

"So that is what I can confirm. As for the rest, you're all going to have to stay tuned and see what happens next," he added.

Sierah and Adrian at the dinner party
Sierah and Adrian at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

Since then, Adrian has spoken to Daily Mail Australia and vehemently denied playing foostie with Sierah, he said: "If bumping feet under a crowded dinner table is cheating, then half the cast must be guilty.

"If that is cheating, then I also cheated with Jeff, Rhi, and everyone else at the dinner party because we were all sitting close together."

Some fans of the show are not quite convinced the pair played foostie and have been calling it "fake". On Reddit, one fan said: "Like last time, a single brush is replayed over and over to seem like it was more than it was."

Another said: "Yeah, it didn't look like footsies to me either ! Not saying nothing is going to happen between them or that he hasn't shown himself to be a huge a------- so far but I didn't see any footsies. And I didn't even bother turning up the brightness."

Adrian and Sierah sat next to each other at the dinner party
Adrian and Sierah sat next to each other at the dinner party. Picture: Nine

As for what Adrian's wife Awhina has made of all this, she revealed to Women's Day that she had no idea that the alleged flirty act had even happened until she read about it in the media.

At the time of the interview, she didn't spoil what happened between her and Adrian but, when asked her thoughts on Sierah, she gave a stern "no comment".

Since leaving the experiment, Adrian has declared that nothing romantically happened between him and Sierah. In an interview with Yahoo, Adrian insisted: "There absolutely wasn't anything going on between me and Sierah.

"It was the dumbest thing and I knew they were doing that the whole time and Sierah did as well. Like the way that was gonna be portrayed."

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar.

MAFS Australia fans figure out where they’ve seen Sierah before

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia?

Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' claims explained

What accent does Adrian from MAFS Australia have?

MAFS Australia's Adrian explains his accent amid subtitles and speech comments

MAFS Australia's Adrian was 'exposed' for making his own fan page.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian ‘exposed’ for making his own fan page

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics meaning explained

The savage meaning behind Selena Gomez's 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' lyrics explained
Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother and who won?

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

Stephen Graham's emotional teddy scene in Adolescence wasn't in the original script

Adolescence's devastating Stephen Graham teddy bear scene was completely unscripted

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English
Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their engagement & more

Robert De Niro and Debra Messing almost starred together in Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro stunned as Debra Messing reveals Meet the Parents audition

Selena Gomez 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics meaning explained

Selena Gomez explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Younger And Hotter Than Me' lyrics

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms fan-fave character is gay

Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping confirms character is gay

Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia

Has Paul from MAFS Australia had a hair transplant?

Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary: Here's what happens in the Hunger Games prequel

Hunger Games' Sunrise on the Reaping plot summary and book ending explained

Love Island's Ekin-Su praised for admitting she was 'acting' on All Stars

Love Island's Ekin-Su praised for admitting she was 'acting' on All Stars

Love Island

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Awhina revealed the reason she never introduced Adrian to her son.

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals heartbreaking reason she refused to let Adrian meet her son
MAFS Australia's Jacqui storms out of dinner party after Ryan comment revelation

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Her reaction revealed

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Selena Gomez I Said I Love You First release time: Here's what time her new album comes out
Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

Every iconic Hunger Games character who appears in Sunrise on the Reaping

More TV & Entertainment News

Louis Tomlinson said he 'despised' Zara McDermott's season of Love Island in resurfaced clip

Louis Tomlinson fans resurface Love Island comments amid Zara McDermott dating news

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS?

MAFS Australia’s Ryan labelled ‘disgusting’ after ‘degrading’ comment about Jacqui

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 release date – when does it come out on Netflix?

When does My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 come out on Netflix?

Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island

Zara McDermott facts including age, Love Island season and more

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

Rachel Zegler shuts down claims she can't play Snow White because of her skin

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

What do we know about Awhina from MAFS Australia? Her ethnicity, age and Instagram.

What is Awhina from MAFS Australia’s ethnicity? Explaining her name origin and pronunciation

MAFS Australia bride Jacqui has accused Ryan of 'physically threatening' her while on the show.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui makes bombshell claim about Ryan’s behaviour on show

A new video has revealed MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff's relationship status confirmed in adorable new video

MAFS Australia's Tim accused of using a fake name on the show

Why MAFS Australia's Tim used fake name on the show

MAFS Australia’s Tim has faced further backlash from the parents of his former students.

MAFS Australia's Tim faces further backlash as his former students' parents speak out

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage

MAFS Australia's Katie feels "sorry" for Tim after failed marriage