MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason he left the experiment

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason why he left show. Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Why did Adrian leave MAFS? The 2025 groom has explained the real reason why he quit the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia's Adrian is once again at the centre of the show's drama after it was revealed that he 'quit' the experiment, leaving wife Awhina. Now he's explained the real reason why he left.

At the end of the episode that aired in the UK on Tuesday night (Mar 25), the teaser reveals that Adrian has quit the experiment and left his wedding ring on the counter. Awhina can be seen on the phone asking for him to return as he refuses.

But what actually happened? Does he come back and why did he leave? Thankfully, the whole thing has already aired in Australia and Adrian has done several interview explaining what caused him to quit.

According to him, viewers didn’t see the full story unfold during the show and has claimed that he was actually asked to leave by production.

Why did Adrian leave MAFS?

MAFS Australia's Adrian claims he was asked to leave by a producer. Picture: Nine

Does Adrian quit MAFS Australia?

Nope – he doesn't actually quit the show. After briefly leaving Awhina, he returns at the next dinner party and continues to stay in the experiment until the end.

However, according to Adrian, his reason for leaving is different to the one that the episode leads viewers to believe. He says the full story wasn't shown.

In the episode, Awhina arrives home to an empty apartment and finds Adrian's wedding ring left behind. She calls him and he tells her: "I'm pissed off that I'm not in the promo. It's disrespectful and I'm not going to be treated like that."

Per Adrian's claims, however, he says he was asked to leave by a producer when he left before filming the 'Red Flag/Green Flag' promo video that the cast took part in for social media.

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine

In an interview with Yahoo!Lifestyle, Adrian said: "I absolutely left for the promo. Me and production had a chat privately off camera a week to the promo [...] And the reason why I didn't get into that promo, I believed was for that topic that we spoke about in private."

"They didn't explain to me why I wasn't in it, which is fine," he continued. "I went and sat in a tent for 20 minutes. It was 30 degrees plus that day in a warehouse and now I'm stuck in the tent. They wouldn't even let me leave.

"So I was sitting there, I was getting angry, and I was like, ‘You know what? I'm going. I'm not waiting three hours for them to finish just to go do some red flags and green flags [videos]’. Like, get out of here. Who cares? I didn't want to do that, I think it's quite cringe anyway."

Adrian then claimed that he said he would return the next day if they needed him to shoot anything for the promo. But after speaking to production, he ended up with someone "yelling and yelling and yelling" at him.

"I'm like, ‘Alright, see you later, I'm not sitting here going back and forth over something so stupid’," he said. "And then she goes, ‘Pack your bags and leave the experiment’. And I go, ‘Okay, no worries’."

Adrian says he never chose to leave, and points out the fact that he hadn't even packed his bags before leaving the apartment. "The only thing I did was put the ring down because I'm like, 'Well this lady seems pretty pissed off I don't want them saying I stole their property', so I left the ring there," he continued.

He also says he told Awhina about the whole thing, adding: "When you've got 15 people in your heading trying to say otherwise, it's hard to know who's telling the truth."

“I felt like Awhina was hurt because it was more personal to her that I left, and I can understand that, I can validate that," he shared.

