MAFS Australia’s Sara Admits To Cheating On Tim During The Experiment

Sara and Tim were paired together by the experts on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

She lost our trust but it seems like Sara had a good reason to keep her phone hidden. The MAFS Australia star has now admitted to cheating on husband Tim. Here’s what we know.

Married At First Sight Australia 2024 has been full of scandal and a lot of it has revolved around Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired them together because they shared the trauma of having been cheated on in the past, however by week two of the experiment, Sara was showing some red flags.

After refusing to show her phone during a ‘trust test’ exercise, Tim began to suspect that perhaps she was hiding something and he has now been proven right as Sara has admitted that she cheated on him during the experiment.

But how did Sara cheat whilst being contained in the experiment? And who did she cheat with? Here’s what we know.

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead.

Sara has come out and admitted that she cheated on him during the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Sara went on an Australian radio show and confessed that she did cheat on her on-screen husband, Tim, during the experiment.

She spoke to the three hosts of the breakfast show, and the MAFS star took some accountability for her actions, considering she had met up with the ex behind Tim’s back and lied to him about where she was.

When directly asked whether she counted what she did as cheating, Sara said on air, “It’s definitely an emotional cheat. I definitely take on board that what I did was wrong.”

“I think one of my major regrets was not being more apologetic and not consoling Tim right then and there. I think at that moment, my heart came out of my ass a little and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’m on national television. Everyone’s going to think I’m a cheater, and I didn’t cheat.’"

Sara has attempted to take some accountability for her actions. Picture: Channel Nine

So whilst it wasn’t physical cheating, it was still emotional cheating which some would say is just as bad.

Now that she’s had time to process her behaviour off the show, Sara admitted her reaction when confronted by the whole cast, was not her best hour, “So I think I went into defence mode, which obviously wasn’t the best thing to do. I obviously should have just apologised straightaway.”

Sara is referring to a dinner party that hasn’t aired in the UK yet, where she was publicly called out for her cover-up.

Eden and Jayden revealed to the rest of the cast that Sara had gone to see an ex behind Tim’s back while telling him she was attending a friend’s birthday party.

MAFS' Sara went to see her ex behind husband Tim’s back. Picture: Channel Nine

The cast's reaction to this scandal plummeted Sara into everyone's bad books and worst of all, Tim’s trust in her had been broken.

She claimed over and over again that she did not cheat on him, but it was this defensiveness that she now regrets and can see that from Tim’s perspective, the nitty gritty details don’t matter.

But whilst she did not physically cheat on Tim with that ex, it also came out that Sara had slept with another ex just a month before the show. The very ex that cheated on her and the same ex that she’s been trying to walk away from for over five years.

All we can say is it’s no wonder she didn’t want to hand over her phone in those first few weeks.

