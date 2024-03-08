The Truth Why MAFS Australia’s Sara Didn’t Show Tim Her Phone

8 March 2024, 12:27

Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell have had another rocky week on MAFS Australia
Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell have had another rocky week on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Sara Mesa refused to partake in the phone swap challenge during Confessions Week. But what was the real reason she didn’t want Tim to see her phone?

During Confessions Week, MAFS experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken devised challenges for the contestants to partake in, to create more trust and depth in the new marriages.

One of the challenges included the couples swapping their phones on the spot to prove that neither had anything to hide from one another. However, fan favourite couple Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell didn’t successfully complete the challenge.

Whilst Tim was amenable to handing his phone to Sara, it was Sara who completely refused to partake in the challenge, voicing her opinion that needing to search through your partner’s phone was not an act of trust.

Unfortunately, because of his past trauma from being cheated on, Tim began to question Sara’s loyalty to the marriage and social experiment, speaking to the camera he said “Maybe she’s chatting to other guys? It definitely raised some question marks.”

WARNING: Show spoilers ahead!

The experts paired Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell together on MAFS Australia 2024
The experts paired Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell together on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

However, according to a source speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, that was not the case, “[Tim] never even wanted to see the phone… producers fed him the lines about having trust issues because he'd previously been cheated on so they could build a story arc from Sara's refusal.”

According to the publication’s source, producers felt like Sara and Tim were becoming “too boring”.

With all this drama airing roughly a month ago in Australia, Sara spoke to The Daily Mail, doubling down on her decision not to share her phone because “We’ve known each other two weeks, would you hand over your phone to a stranger?” she told the publication.

“I feel like it’s a personal thing, you could say, it’s a bit of a diary. It’s not that I was hiding anything, I wasn’t talking to any other guys.”

MAFS' Sara refused to hand Tim her phone during Confessions Week
MAFS' Sara refused to hand Tim her phone during Confessions Week. Picture: Channel Nine

“It wasn’t really a task to make you trust the person. It was more to kind of start drama at this point. Tim and I had actually kind of been on good terms and, and being hopeful for our future. So I didn’t really want to take the risk and rock the boat in any way.”

While we’re inclined to agree that Sara had a point; if your partner needs to look through your phone to trust you, is that even trust? Sara taking the higher ground eventually came crashing down when it was revealed that she hadn’t been honest about why she didn’t want Tim to go through her phone.

MAFS' Sara Mesa didn't agree that looking through her phone was an act of 'trust'
MAFS' Sara Mesa didn't agree that looking through her phone was an act of 'trust'. Picture: Channel Nine

The actual reason why Sara didn’t show Tim her phone on MAFS Australia

Thanks to Australia being ahead of us in terms of airing the show, we know that at a future dinner party, Sara admits to having slept with her ex just a few months before filming and reveals she was still messaging him during the experiment.

Unfortunately for Tim, this means Sara had lied to him about nothing being incriminating on her phone during Confessions Week.

Sara had been open on camera about how she joined MAFS to try to break the bad patterns she’d formed over the last five years, of continuously going back to her ex, so this turn of events surprised viewers of the show.

Despite knowing Tim’s history of being cheated on, and having shared that history herself, it shocked viewers that she would act this way towards her husband.

Watch the latest teaser for MAFS

This all came to a head on the show after Sara admitted to Eden that she hadn't been honest with Tim. According to Eden, Sara confessed to her that she lied about going to a friend's birthday party, when in fact, she was going to meet up with her ex during the show!

While allegedly Sara claims she and her ex are just good friends now, how is Tim supposed to ever trust her again?

