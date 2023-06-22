Love Is Blind Returns For Series 5: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

22 June 2023, 16:37

Watch the first look at Love Is Blind Season 5

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind is coming back into our lives for season five in September, and Netflix have released a teaser already.

Love is Blind is one of reality TV lovers' favourite dating shows around and just a matter of months after series four, Netflix have confirmed season five has been filmed and is on its way to screens in the coming months.

After we got to know the likes of Chelsea, Kwame, Micah, Paul, Zack and Bliss in the last season, fans are ready to indulge in a whole new season.

In the first teaser for Love is Blind series five, which you can watch at the top of this page, we get to know one new couple already, as they admit they've both been engaged before and had a series of difficult relationships.

Which Love Is Blind Series 4 Couples Are Still Together?

But when is Love is Blind series five coming out, who's in the cast and is there a trailer yet? Here's everything you need to know about the new series.

Love Is Blind returns for series five
Love Is Blind returns for series five. Picture: Netflix
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host another series of Love is Blind
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host another series of Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind series 5 coming out?

Love is Blind series five comes out in September, however Netflix are yet to announce a specific release date.

We'll update this page as soon as a date for series five is announced!

Who's in the cast of Love is Blind series 5?

Netflix haven't announced the cast of Love is Blind series 5 but in the new teaser they show an unnamed couple who have 'a track record of c****y relationships' getting to know each other and seemingly hitting it off instantly in the pods.

They even say: "I love you," to each other!

Love is Blind will see more singletons date in the pods in the hope of finding love
Love is Blind will see more singletons date in the pods in the hope of finding love. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind series 5?

There's not yet an official trailer for Love is Blind, but there is a teaser for the season which you can watch at the top of this page!

The trailer will no doubt drop in the weeks leading up to the series' release in September.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on more Love is Blind news.

