Meet The Love Is Blind UK Season 1 Cast

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love Is Blind season 1 is about to be our new reality TV fix – meet the cast and single contestants, who are hoping to get engaged in the pods, here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love is Blind season 1 is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo Matt and Emma Willis for the first UK edition of Netflix’s famous dating show and there’s a huge line-up of singletons hoping to find love from within the pods.

There are 30 contestants taking on the UK version of the show, which will see them date other people from behind a wall, bonding over a matter of weeks but never actually meeting until they decide to get engaged.

After that, the couples each fly to a romantic destination before returning home to normal life, meeting each other’s friends and families and eventually getting married.

Meet the Love is Blind UK contestants here:

Love is Blind UK: Aaron. Picture: Netflix

Aaron

From: Milton Keynes

Age: 33

Job: Restaurateur

Instagram: @amurrell1

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

Benaiah

From: Preston

Age: 33

Job: Structural Landscaper

Instagram: @benaiahgb

Love is Blind UK: Bobby. Picture: Netflix

Bobby

From: Staffordshire

Age: 33

Job: Luxury Shopping Guide

Instagram: @bobbyj4k

Love is Blind UK: Catherine. Picture: Netflix

Catherine

From: Jersey

Age: 29

Job: Dental nurse

Instagram: @catrichards94

Love is Blind UK: Charlie. Picture: Netflix

Charlie

From: Hertfordshire

Age: 34

Job: Gym General Manager

Instagram: @Charlie.mawson08

Love is Blind UK: Connor. Picture: Netflix

Conor

From: Dublin

Age: 31

Job: Health Food Business Owner

Instagram: @griffindoor92

Love is Blind UK: Demi. Picture: Netflix

Demi

From: London

Age: 30

Job: Safeguarding and Attendance Manager

Instagram: @demisantanabrown

Love is Blind UK: Ella. Picture: Netflix

Ella

From: Derbyshire

Age: 27

Job: Social Worker

Instagram: @ellalilianaa

Love is Blind UK: Elle. Picture: Netflix

Elle

From: London

Age: 27

Job: Graphic Designer

Love is Blind UK: Freddie. Picture: Netflix

Freddie

From: Bolton

Age: 32

Job: Funeral Director

Instagram: @freddieppowell

Love is Blind UK: Jake. Picture: Netflix

Jake

From: Leicestershire

Age: 32

Job: Civil Engineer

Instagram: @jake.shill

Love is Blind UK: Jasmine. Picture: Netflix

Jasmine

From: London

Age: 29

Job: Mental Health Nurse

Instagram: @thejaycee_

Love is Blind UK: Joanes. Picture: Netflix

Joanes

From: Luton

Age: 31

Job: Resident Service Manager

Instagram: @joanes11

Love is Blind UK: Jordan. Picture: Netflix

Jordan

From: Surrey

Age: 33

Job: Fashion Tech Founder

Instagram: @jordybaker

Love is Blind UK: Lisa. Picture: Netflix

Lisa

From: Edinburgh

Age: 34

Job: Baby Photographer

Instagram: @lisahendrie

Love is Blind UK: Maria. Picture: Netflix

Maria

From: Southampton

Age: 30

Job: Makeup Artist

Instagram: @mariabenkh

Love is Blind UK: Natasha. Picture: Netflix

Natasha

From: Cheshire

Age: 32

Job: Career Coordinator

Instagram: @tashwaters

Love is Blind UK: Nicole. Picture: Netflix

Nicole

From: Surrey

Age: 29

Job: Head of Brand and Marketing

Instagram: @theholisticnicole

Love is Blind UK: Olivia. Picture: Netflix

Olivia

From: London

Age: 28

Job: Creative Project Director

Instagram: @LivLavelle

Love is Blind UK: Ollie. Picture: Netflix

Ollie

From: London

Age: 32

Job: Software Sales

Instagram: @ollie1sutherland

Love is Blind UK: Priya. Picture: Netflix

Priya

From: Berkshire

Age: 37

Job: Procurement Manager

Instagram: @priyanka__grewal

Love is Blind UK: Ria. Picture: Netflix

Ria

From: London

Age: 34

Job: Commercial Contracts Manager

Instagram: @reelouise31

Love is Blind UK: Richie. Picture: Netflix

Richie

From: Gloucestershire

Age: 30

Job: Sports Turf Maintenance Director

Instagram: @trickyy

Love is Blind UK: Ryan. Picture: Netflix

Ryan

From: Edinburgh

Age: 31

Job: Techno DJ and Cellist

Instagram: @thescottishkorean

Love is Blind UK: Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

Sabrina

From: Belfast

Age: 35

Job: Director of Marketing and Communications

Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

Love is Blind UK: Sam. Picture: Netflix

Sam

From: London

Age: 31

Job: Product Design Manager

Instagram: @sam_klein

Love is Blind UK: Sharlotte. Picture: Netflix

Sharlotte

From: London

Age: 35

Job: Global Communications Director

Instagram: @sharlotteritchie

Love is Blind UK: Shirley. Picture: Netflix

Shirley

From: London

Age: 27

Job: Junior Doctor

Instagram: @shirleybekker

Love is Blind UK: Steven. Picture: Netflix

Steven

From: London

Age: 37

Job: Gym Owner

Instagram: @stvnsmthy

Love is Blind UK: Tom. Picture: Netflix

Tom

From: London

Age: 38

Job: PR and Advertising Consultant

Instagram: @stroudtom

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.