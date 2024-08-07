Meet The Love Is Blind UK Season 1 Cast
7 August 2024, 05:50 | Updated: 7 August 2024, 09:28
Love Is Blind season 1 is about to be our new reality TV fix – meet the cast and single contestants, who are hoping to get engaged in the pods, here.
Listen to this article
Love is Blind season 1 is hosted by husband and wife presenting duo Matt and Emma Willis for the first UK edition of Netflix’s famous dating show and there’s a huge line-up of singletons hoping to find love from within the pods.
There are 30 contestants taking on the UK version of the show, which will see them date other people from behind a wall, bonding over a matter of weeks but never actually meeting until they decide to get engaged.
After that, the couples each fly to a romantic destination before returning home to normal life, meeting each other’s friends and families and eventually getting married.
- Read more: When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen
- Read more: Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?
Meet the Love is Blind UK contestants here:
Aaron
From: Milton Keynes
Age: 33
Job: Restaurateur
Instagram: @amurrell1
Benaiah
From: Preston
Age: 33
Job: Structural Landscaper
Instagram: @benaiahgb
Bobby
From: Staffordshire
Age: 33
Job: Luxury Shopping Guide
Instagram: @bobbyj4k
Catherine
From: Jersey
Age: 29
Job: Dental nurse
Instagram: @catrichards94
Charlie
From: Hertfordshire
Age: 34
Job: Gym General Manager
Instagram: @Charlie.mawson08
Conor
From: Dublin
Age: 31
Job: Health Food Business Owner
Instagram: @griffindoor92
Demi
From: London
Age: 30
Job: Safeguarding and Attendance Manager
Instagram: @demisantanabrown
Ella
From: Derbyshire
Age: 27
Job: Social Worker
Instagram: @ellalilianaa
Elle
From: London
Age: 27
Job: Graphic Designer
Freddie
From: Bolton
Age: 32
Job: Funeral Director
Instagram: @freddieppowell
Jake
From: Leicestershire
Age: 32
Job: Civil Engineer
Instagram: @jake.shill
Jasmine
From: London
Age: 29
Job: Mental Health Nurse
Instagram: @thejaycee_
Joanes
From: Luton
Age: 31
Job: Resident Service Manager
Instagram: @joanes11
Jordan
From: Surrey
Age: 33
Job: Fashion Tech Founder
Instagram: @jordybaker
Lisa
From: Edinburgh
Age: 34
Job: Baby Photographer
Instagram: @lisahendrie
Maria
From: Southampton
Age: 30
Job: Makeup Artist
Instagram: @mariabenkh
Natasha
From: Cheshire
Age: 32
Job: Career Coordinator
Instagram: @tashwaters
Nicole
From: Surrey
Age: 29
Job: Head of Brand and Marketing
Instagram: @theholisticnicole
Olivia
From: London
Age: 28
Job: Creative Project Director
Instagram: @LivLavelle
Ollie
From: London
Age: 32
Job: Software Sales
Instagram: @ollie1sutherland
Priya
From: Berkshire
Age: 37
Job: Procurement Manager
Instagram: @priyanka__grewal
Ria
From: London
Age: 34
Job: Commercial Contracts Manager
Instagram: @reelouise31
Richie
From: Gloucestershire
Age: 30
Job: Sports Turf Maintenance Director
Instagram: @trickyy
Ryan
From: Edinburgh
Age: 31
Job: Techno DJ and Cellist
Instagram: @thescottishkorean
Sabrina
From: Belfast
Age: 35
Job: Director of Marketing and Communications
Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton
Sam
From: London
Age: 31
Job: Product Design Manager
Instagram: @sam_klein
Sharlotte
From: London
Age: 35
Job: Global Communications Director
Instagram: @sharlotteritchie
Shirley
From: London
Age: 27
Job: Junior Doctor
Instagram: @shirleybekker
Steven
From: London
Age: 37
Job: Gym Owner
Instagram: @stvnsmthy
Tom
From: London
Age: 38
Job: PR and Advertising Consultant
Instagram: @stroudtom
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.