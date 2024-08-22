Love Is Blind UK’s Jasmine’s Mum Speaks Out Over Backlash

Love is Blind UK star Jasmine's mum has addressed how she came across on the show. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK contestant Jasmine’s mum has released a statement over how she came across on the show after meeting Bobby.

Love is Blind UK star Jasmine’s mum Marisa has issued a statement about how she came across on the Netflix show when she was introduced to her daughter’s fiancé Bobby, who she got engaged to in the pods having never met.

After watching the episodes where the three of them had dinner together and Marisa grilled Bobby on his finances, past relationships and, most awkwardly, his education, fans of the show had a lot of opinions on Jasmine’s mum.

When Bobby said he didn’t go to university, she responded: “It's better to be with a person with a good educational background. Sometimes it's very difficult to communicate with an uneducated person. I'm very protective. I don't want her to be hurt again."

She also asked Jasmine if she would share the details of every argument they had, to which Jasmine replied she can’t go on doing when she’s married.

Love is Blind UK: Jasmine's mum has issued a statement on how she came across. Picture: Netflix

Over on X, people had a lot to say about Marisa and Bobby’s first meet, but she’s now spoken out about how she came across, acknowledging the education question was uncomfortable.

In a statement shared on TikTok, Jasmine’s mum said: “To all viewers of Love Is Blind UK. Thank you for watching the show. May I request people to not foster hatred on social media. I am a mother and I thought I was being a mother. Forgive me if you have a negative opinion of my behaviour. You are all entitled to your opinion but remember we are all human.

“There were words that were said and the meaning in my head was different. We are all individual with different social and cultural backgrounds. My first language is Tagalog, not English.”

She added: “I myself felt uncomfortable watching the ‘uneducated’ part, I am sorry it was unpleasant. Let’s move on from that statement. Jasmine was safely raised to the best of my ability. I guided and protected Jasmine until the age when she is able to defend herself.

Jasmine said 'I do' to Bobby on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

“As a mother, I was nervous and scared Jasmine is getting married under the experiment. I want her happiness, I want the best for my daughter. Again, please remember I am human. We all are.”

Spoilers ahead for Bobby and Jasmine’s relationship on Love is Blind UK!

Jasmine and Bobby made it to their wedding day after quickly growing closer outside of the pods, on their honeymoon and living together in a flat of their own.

Jasmine and Bobby got married on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

At the altar, they both said, ‘I do’ and Jasmine’s mum showed how happy she was to see her daughter looking so in love with her new husband.

The families celebrated their marriage with a big party, where Bobby’s, ‘You’ve Got the Body of a Dancer’ was played at the end.

