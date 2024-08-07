Here's When New Love Is Blind UK Episodes Come Out

7 August 2024, 15:39

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes
Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s the complete release schedule for Love is Blind UK on Netflix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love is Blind has finally come to the UK after six seasons of the dating show on Netflix in the US. The UK edition is hosted by husband and wife duo Matt and Emma Willis and follows 30 singletons hoping to find ‘the one’ from within pods where they can’t physically see each other.

So far, viewers have got to meet the likes of product design manager Sam, who said he got in shape as soon as he found out he was going on the show, the soulful Sabrina who had an instant spark with Steven, and the spiritual Nicole who’s on the show to find someone to match her desire to go ‘off-grid’.

For those who have seen Love is Blind’s international versions, you’ll know how it works; the couples get engaged from within the pods having never met, before going on holiday together, moving in together and eventually getting married just four weeks after first meeting.

It’s a lot to pack into the Netflix show, so how does the episode release schedule work? Let’s take a look.

Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK
Matt and Emma Willis host Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Love Is Blind UK are there?

There are 12 episodes of Love is Blind UK, following each of the couples who get engaged from within the pods as they countdown to their wedding day.

Given the fact there are 30 contestants, Netflix don’t always follow all of the couples’ journeys, with some couples in the US show getting engaged but not having their experience shown in full on the show.

However, there will be around six or seven couples that make up the main focus of the episodes.

Love is Blind UK sees contestants get engaged within the pods
Love is Blind UK sees contestants get engaged within the pods. Picture: Netflix

Love is Blind UK release schedule

Love is Blind UK episodes will be released in batches, with the first four dropping when the show launched on 7th August.

Here’s when you can expect the rest of the episodes:

  • Episodes 1-4 – August 7th
  • Episodes 5-9 – August 14th
  • Episodes 10-11 – August 21st
  • Episode 12 – August 25th
Love is Blind UK: Sam is hoping to find 'the one'
Love is Blind UK: Sam is hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Netflix

What day of the week do Love is Blind episodes come out?

A batch of new episodes of Love is Blind UK come out every Wednesday, aside from the final episode, episode 12, which will be released on Sunday 25th August.

The final tends to be a dramatic affair, usually the last one or two weddings or the fallout from a wedding that hasn’t gone as planned.

A Love is Blind reunion also tends to follow in the weeks after the show has ended, so viewers can see a more recent update on the contestants’ relationship statuses. As it stands, there's no news on that just yet, but we'll keep you updated if and when it's announced.

