Are Ollie And Demi From Love Is Blind UK Still Together Now?

By Kathryn Knight

Demi and Ollie are a favourite couple among Love is Blind UK viewers, but are they still together?

Love is Blind UK saw six couples get together; Steven and Sabrina, Bobby and Jasmine, Cat and Freddie, Tom and Maria, Nicole and Benaiah and Ollie and Demi.

Ollie and Demi quickly became a favourite amongst viewers, with fans hoping they made it past ‘I do’ in the final wedding episodes.

While we won’t get a real-time update until the reunion airs on Monday, viewers can’t wait to find out whether Ollie and Demi are still together or not.

The duo had one of the strongest bonds in the pods, connecting over their similar sense of humour and no-nonsense communication, growing even closer on their honeymoon and when they moved into a flat of their own in London.

So, are Ollie and Demi still together? Where are they now? Let’s take a look.

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead!

Are Ollie and Demi from Love is Blind UK still together?

Ollie and Demi made it to their wedding day at the end of the experiment, after Demi’s family welcomed Ollie with open arms and gave him their approval. But when they reached their vows, things took an unexpected turn.

When they were asked by the registrar whether they say, ‘I do’, Demi shocked viewers by saying no. A shocked Ollie asked his bride, “why?” And she said: "Because I've learned to love myself in a whole different light during this journey. And actually, that's a testament to you, Ollie..."

She added that she ‘knows what she wants from a husband’ but didn’t think they were there yet.

Ollie seemed to understand, telling the camera it was just a ‘slight’ diversion in their journey, and didn’t signify the end of their relationship, but we’ll have to wait until the reunion episode has aired to find out whether these two continued their journey.

Where is Ollie from Love is Blind UK now?

Ollie seems to be enjoying life post-Love is Blind UK by the look of his Instagram profile, posting pics from his travels around the world, including visits to Miami, Dubai and Jamaica.

He’s also returned to hosting his podcast with Love Island’s Kaz Crossley, a combat sports show.

On 20th August Ollie reunited with his Love is Blind UK castmates for the wrap show, proving he’s still close friends with the likes of Tom, Freddie, Steven and Benaiah.

Where is Demi from Love is Blind UK now?

Demi has been keeping busy since taking part in Love is Blind UK, and from the looks of a few Instagram posts shared in 2023 she and Ollie have visited the same places, as she too shared snaps from Dubai and Jamaica around the same time as him.

However, he posted his at a later date, possibly to avoid giving away any spoilers about the show. We’re taking this as a positive sign in regards to their relationship.

In August when Love is Blind UK first aired, Demi jetted off to Tanzania to volunteer in a small village, helping build amenities and spending time with the local children.

