Exclusive

Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina Suffered With Depression After Split From Steven

Sabrina from Love is Blind UK has opened up on her split from Steven. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK's Sabrina has addressed what led to her split from Steven, who she married on the show, and how their breakup severely affected her mental health.

Love is Blind UK's Sabrina and Steven was a split we didn't see coming, and on the reunion show on Monday night, which saw all the couples come back together as well as Nicole's ex Sam Klein, they opened up about why they broke up, with Steven admitting he wasn't able to fly to Belfast as much as Sabrina was able to fly to London to see him.

Before the reunion aired, we spoke to the cast about their time on the show and Sabrina opened up about how their breakup – after 86 days of marriage – affected her, revealing she was diagnosed with depression as she came to terms with the fact this would play out in the public eye.

On the shocking end of their relationship, Sabrina said it wasn't what she expected to happen and she felt that what they'd spoken about in during the TV series didn't translate back in the real world.

She told us: "Now [I'm doing] a lot better than I was. [It's] not the outcome I wanted, not what I expected to happen. When I married Steven, I married him with my full heart because I loved him in that moment and believed he was my person. But I married him based on words and what we’d spoken about and promises we’d made before we moved back into the real word, and unfortunately a lot of that did not translate back in the real world."

Sabrina and Steven from Love is Blind UK have split. Picture: Netflix

Sabrina said she'd 'tried her best to make it work' and even got 'Mrs Smith' engraved on a Dior bag, adding: "If that doesn't tell you anything about my commitment... I was fully in it, I was fully committed."

The director of marketing said she felt Steven 'didn't treat her like a partner', explaining at the reunion that she felt she put more into the relationship than him and so she chose herself.

She then explained how the breakdown of their marriage, and the fact the start of their relationship had played out on TV took its toll on her, especially as she anticipated the show coming out to the public.

"After that it was really difficult for me because I had to process what I’d lost and that also this was going to be on TV for everyone to watch and you’re going through a marriage breakdown with the world watching. And that was really difficult for me to comprehend.

"I had a lot of guilt on myself for saying yes. I was like, 'you’re an idiot for saying yes I should have known better'. I ended up with diagnosed depression, I was put on anxiety medication for the first time in my life, I wasn’t sleeping, had really bad insomnia. I isolated myself from my friends because I was too embarrassed. One of my bridesmaids I didn’t even tell [about the breakup] until May because I was just so embarrassed."

Love is Blind UK's Sabrina was diagnosed with depression after her split from Steven. Picture: Netflix

She added that after a lot of therapy she's 'doing okay' and is in a 'good place' after spending time on herself and starting her new business.

Sabrina went on: "Like Taylor Swift's ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' – she was not lying. That was this year. But I have done a lot of therapy, still doing a lot of therapy. I went a did a lot of solo travelling, really worked on my solo business and I feel like I’m in a really good place now."

In a separate interview with us, Steven confirmed he and Sabrina are trying to get an annulment for their marriage. He told us: "Up until the reunion I thought everything was amicable and friendly, but that’s wasn’t the case. But obviously, people deal with pain and what not differently."

Sabrina said she felt Steven's words didn't translate into actions in the real world. Picture: Netflix

At the Love is Blind UK reunion, Steven and Sabrina spoke about what led to their split, with Sabrina saying she felt what she put into the relationship wasn't reciprocated, revealing he text her two days before Christmas to say he couldn't join her and her family in Belfast.

In response, Steven said that was due to financial reasons which he'd shared with Sabrina.

He added that in the environment of the experiment, where they both weren't going to work and everything was paid for, it took away a lot of the stresses of everyday life, meaning they 'lost their spark' when they returned to reality.

