When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion?

16 August 2024, 13:12

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August
The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind UK viewers are already counting down to the reunion and the drama’s only just getting started.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest batch of Love is Blind UK episodes sees the contestants counting down to their respective wedding days after getting engaged within the pods having never met.

We’ve met the likes of Maria and Tom, Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Catherine and Freddie and as fans wonder who will make it beyond ‘I do’ Netflix have confirmed when the reunion will take place.

The reunion typically sees all of the couples come together for a meet-up filmed more recently so that viewers have a fresher update on where they all stand with each other, and what happened after they walked – or fled from – the altar.

Here are all the details on the Love is Blind UK reunion.

Love is Blind UK's Freddie and Catherine
Love is Blind UK's Freddie and Catherine. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Love is Blind UK reunion?

Yes! Netflix have confirmed there will be a Love is Blind UK reunion, and it will air on Monday 26th August, on the Bank Holiday weekend.

In an official statement Netflix said: "In this episode Emma and Matt will reunite the cast for the first time since their 'I do' or 'I don't'. They’ll look back on their time in the experiment, break down this season’s twists and turns and be joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions. The countdown to the unmissable event has begun!"

Members of 'the pod squad' will feature in the Love is Blind UK reunion
Members of 'the pod squad' will feature in the Love is Blind UK reunion. Picture: Netflix

When is the Love is Blind UK reunion?

The Love is Blind UK reunion will air on Monday 26th August at 9pm BST.

With previous US seasons of Love is Blind, we’ve had to either stay up into the early hours to catch the reunion or watch it at a later date. As the new series is the UK edition, it will be streamed at UK time.

What time is the Love is Blind UK reunion?

The Love is Blind UK reunion will be available to stream at 9pm on Netflix on Monday 26th August.

A previous series saw the reunion take place live, which led to multiple technical errors for people streaming across the world. It’s not known if the UK reunion will be live, or pre-recorded hours or days before.

It will be hosted by the show’s UK presenters, husband and wife duo Matt and Emma Willis.

Love Is Blind UK’s Sabrina reacts to being on show

Who will be at the Love is Blind UK reunion?

The couples who got engaged on Love is Blind UK are all expected to be at the reunion; Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Catherine and Freddie, Sabrina and Steven, Tom and Maria and Jasmine and Bobby.

Members of the ‘pod squad’ will also probably join to have their say on situations and weigh in on any conversations around the early days of the couples’ relationships. It’s expected Nicole and Benaiah’s love rival Sam will be there, after he originally proposed to Nicole before she called it off.

Sam was shut down by Jasmine, a rejection he didn’t handle too well, and proceeded to propose to Nicole, telling her on more than one occasion, “I think I love you.” She called it quits after they came face to face, having taken the fact she put her engagement ring on the wrong finger as a ‘bad omen’.

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

