5 Facts On Benaiah From Love Is Blind UK Including His Instagram, Job And Name Meaning

13 August 2024, 14:46

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series
Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series. Picture: Netflix / Benaiah GB/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK is just one of the many contestants hoping to walk down the aisle with someone he’s met from behind a wall. Here’s everything you need to know about him, including his age, job and nomad lifestyle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benaiah is one of the most talked about contestants on Love is Blind UK after he found himself involved in a love triangle with co-stars Sam and Nicole.

The singleton is hoping to find someone who can fit in with his nomadic lifestyle, declaring himself “technically homeless” to potential suitors in the pods as he doesn’t have a permanent base and instead travels the world house-sitting so he doesn’t have to pay rent.

Get to know Benaiah, including his age, job, Instagram handle and what he’s said about his nomadic lifestyle, here.

Benaiah with Tom from Love is Blind UK
Benaiah with Tom from Love is Blind UK. Picture: Benaiah GB/Instagram

Benaiah’s age

Benaiah is 33 years old, four years older than Nicole who he had a connection with in the pods.

He said before taking part in the show that he’s been single for 11 years, but was ready to get back into a relationship after experiencing heartbreak.

What is Benaiah’s job?

Benaiah is a structural landscaper, originally from Preston, but he now works all around the world, finding work on his travels depending on where he wants to go next.

He spoke in a bit more detail about his nomadic lifestyle on a Q&A with fans on Instagram, but we’ve got more on that below.

Benaiah opened up about his nomad lifestyle on Love is Blind UK
Benaiah opened up about his nomad lifestyle on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Benaiah GB/Instagram

Where does Benaiah live?

Technically, Benaiah is homeless as he explained himself during an early episode of Love is Blind UK.

When asked in a Q&A about his travelling lifestyle, Benaiah said he’s been house-sitting for a few years, choosing to put any money he makes into investments until he decides where he wants to make a permanent base.

He said: “I’ve been house sitting now for a few years and for me it kind of makes sense financially. I get to live in these beautiful properties for free. Instead of spending £1,500 plus in rent, I can still go off for work in the area, or I can work from home. And I get to spend some time with some wonderful pets, mainly dogs, I’m a huge dog fan.”

He added on Instagram: “The money I save every month goes on investments, savings, funds my travels and until I’m in a position where I know where I want to live full time and buy a property, house sitting for me is kind of a no-brainer.”

Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah on settling down while living a nomadic life

Benaiah’s name meaning

In that same Q&A Benaiah was asked about the meaning of his name and how his parents picked it, and he revealed it was the name of his great grandfather.

He shared: “Benaiah is the name of my great grandfather, so my parents named me after him and his origin is biblical. Benaiah was King David’s right hand man, bodyguard, commander of the armies. And my middle name is Joseph, another biblical name. So if you haven’t guessed it by now I am Catholic.”

What is Benaiah’s Instagram?

Benaiah’s Instagram handle is @benaiahgb, where he’s fast amassing thousands of followers. In recent weeks he’s posted promotion for Love is Blind UK as well as the few meet-ups he’s had with co-stars like Bobby and Steven.

He also shares a lot of snaps from his travels around the world, having spent time in Australia, Malawi and Canada to name a few.

