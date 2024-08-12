Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage. Picture: Benaiah GB/Instagram / Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Did Benaiah just confirm he and Nicole didn't work out after 'Love is Blind UK'?!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Potential Love is Blind UK spoilers ahead!

Benaiah was one of 30 contestants who took part in Love is Blind UK, dating from within the pods and only meeting the person they’ve fallen for once they’ve got engaged.

After a rough start due to a dramatic love triangle with Sam and Nicole, she and Benaiah appear to rekindle things once she broke off her engagement to Sam. Their reunion was teased at the very end of episode four, with Nicole telling the camera: "I need to follow my heart, and there's no one else I'd want to spend my life with than Benaiah. This time, I'm really gonna open my heart, and hopefully, he'll like what I have to say."

However, it cuts right there and we're all left hanging until the next batch of episodes come out on Wednesday.

The dating experiment, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, was presumably filmed a year ago but now that it’s streaming on Netflix viewers are looking for clues to see if any of the couples are still together and what happened next, especially with Benaiah and Nicole.

Love is Blind UK: Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

However, Benaiah may have just dropped a hint that things didn't work out between them.

Over on Instagram Stories in a Q&A with fans, Benaiah was asked about his nomadic lifestyle after he revealed on the show he doesn’t have a permanent base and instead travels the world house-sitting, so he doesn’t have to pay rent or a mortgage, investing his money elsewhere instead.

Responding to a fan who asked: “Was it tough to consider settling down when you live a nomadic life?” Benaiah explained his vision of marriage doesn’t consist of settling down in one location long-term, adding that ‘if someone could fit into that or find a balance’ then he’d see a future with them.

His answer appeared to hint he hasn’t yet found that person who fits into that lifestyle, possibly suggesting Nicole is out of the picture.

Benaiah opened up about his nomad lifestyle on Love is Blind UK. Picture: Benaiah GB/Instagram

He told his followers: “My vision for a marriage wouldn’t necessarily consist of settling down in one location. I wanted to redefine the norm of what society views as a marriage of living in one location, same job for 40 or 50 years, children etc.

“My vision was always like, I’d love to get married but also on the basis we have a fluid and flexible lifestyle that allows us to travel and whilst also having a base to come back to, but being fluid and free. I’d be lying if I said, ‘yeah I would have given up that nomadic lifestyle’.

Nicole called off her engagement to Sam and reunited with Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah on settling down while living a nomadic life

“If someone can fit into that or there’s a balance then I can see a future where we make it work. But settling down in one location isn’t really on the cards for me, I have to be with somebody who’s at lest open to a half-nomadic lifestyle.”

While it could be that Benaiah’s just trying to throw us all off the scent and avoid giving away any spoilers, over on Nicole’s account she hasn’t dropped any hints about their relationship status.

Love is Blind UK season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.