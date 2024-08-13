Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous Shows & More

By Abbie Reynolds

Get to know Love Is Blind UK's Nicole, including her age, job and ex-husband.

*Potential Love is Blind UK spoilers ahead*

Love Is Blind has reached the UK and season one is not disappointing. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the show sees 30 singles looking for love from inside a pod.

One of the singletons who has found herself in the middle of blind love drama is Nicole.

Despite getting engaged to Sam, Nicole dramatically dumped her fiancé for fellow cast member Benaiah. So after finding herself in one of the first love triangles fans are desperate to know more.

Here's everything you need to know about to brand-new reality TV star.

What is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK's Job?

Nicole's job title is head of brand and marketing.

How old is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK?

The dating show contestant is 29 years old. She's actually already been married once before but said she's now "ready to be vulnerable again and walk down the aisle".

Who is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK's ex-husband?

Nicole has been open about being a divorcee, however she has not revealed who her previous husband was.

Where is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK from?

Love Is Blind's Nicole has mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage, she has lived in Ghana in the past, but decided to settle in the UK. She's currently based down south in Surrey.

Has Nicole from Love Is Blind UK been on TV before?

Yes, eagle-eyed fans recognised Nicole on the show and have managed to trace her back to an earlier appearance on the cooking competition show Come Dine With Me.

She was on the show in August 2021 where she finished in fourth place after competing with her dinner guests Adam, Izzy, Mark and Chris.

During the show she stood at the table and wowed her guests with a rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'.

What is Nicole from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram?

You can find Nicole at theholisticnicole on Instagram. She doesn't have many posts but she shares a lot about her relationship with spirituality.

